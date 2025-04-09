WATCH: Falcons OL Chris Lindstrom Squats 605 Pounds
The Atlanta Falcons don't begin their offseason program until April 22, but right guard Chris Lindstrom is already in midseason form -- physically.
Lindstrom posted a video on social media Tuesday of him squatting 605 pounds. In the caption, he said he's "getting ready for (his) guys" and tagged running backs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier.
Such is life for Lindstrom, who's earned Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro nods each of the past three seasons and has emerged as one of the NFL's premier offensive linemen.
Lindstrom is Atlanta's first offensive lineman to make the Pro Bowl three years in a row since Alex Mack in 2016-18.
The 28-year-old Lindstrom graded as Pro Football Focus's best guard league-wide in 2024 with a 93.5 rating. Across 1,099 snaps, Lindstrom allowed one sack and eight quarterback hits and was called for eight penalties.
Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson raved about Lindstrom after his Pro Bowl nod this past season, citing his football character and the way he handles business on and off the field.
"That's exactly what you want it to look like from a process, preparation standpoint -- the stuff you don't see on the practice field, on the game field," Robinson said Jan. 2. "All the things he does to get himself ready for that is exactly what you want in an NFL player. And then the overall grit, toughness, plays each snap like it's his last play.
"I've never been around a guy that plays that hard every single snap. It's really cool. And then obviously just the talent, the ability to get out of his stance, how quick he is when the ball is snapped."
Lindstrom's bid for a fourth consecutive award-filled season won't officially start until September, but he's not wasting time preparing for his seventh professional campaign.