Falcons Coach Raheem Morris Eyeing Pass Rushers on Pro Day Circuit
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris is in the midst of a busy week on the road.
Morris attended Marshall University's pro day Monday, Ohio State University's pro day Wednesday and Texas A&M University's pro day Thursday.
At each stop, talented defensive linemen performed.
Marshall pass rusher Mike Green has been commonly linked to the Falcons at No. 15 overall, as has Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Stewart. According to the Dallas News, Morris spent time speaking with Aggies defensive end Nic Scourton, a likely second-round pick, on Thursday.
Ohio State boasts a wealth of talent, from edge rushers J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer to defensive tackle Tyleik Williams and Ty Hamilton, along its defensive front.
Morris was one of only five NFL head coaches at the Buckeyes' pro day, according to NFL Network, while he was one of two at Texas A&M's pre-draft showcase, per the Dallas News. The only other coach in College Station, Texas, was the Dallas Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer.
Before Morris's week-long venture around the country, the only other pro day he had been publicly spotted was the University of Georgia's on March 12.
The trend to Morris's visits? Pass rushers.
Morris, Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich have each emphasized the need to improve a unit that ranked second-to-last in the league with 31 sacks in 2024.
In free agency, Atlanta signed edge rusher Leonard Floyd, who has 48 sacks over the past five seasons, along with defensive end Morgan Cox, who tallied 15.5 sacks in three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.
But the Falcons still need more. They're expected to target additional help early in the draft, be it at No. 15 overall or with their second-round choice at No. 46 overall -- or both.
And Morris is putting in extensive time getting an up-close look at many of the players capable of checking those boxes. Now, it's a matter of whittling down the list, creating targets and executing when the draft begins April 24.