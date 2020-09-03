SI.com
Falcon Report
HomeDraftFilmsNewsFlyFalcon+
Search

Atlanta Falcons Release Tight End Khari Lee

William B. Carver

Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday afternoon that they were parting ways with backup tight end Khari Lee.

The Falcons released Lee under an injury settlement.

Lee was signed to the team back in March to add depth at the tight end position. Lee, a former Buffalo Bills tight end, has had four years of experience in the NFL but most recently he played for the DC Defenders in the XFL.

The Falcons still have four tight ends on the roster including Jaeden Graham, Luke Stocker and new Falcon Hayden Hurst, whom the Falcons acquired from the Baltimore Ravens this offseason via trade. Hurst and Graham will deployed more as receivers, while Stocker will mainly be deployed as a blocker like he was last season for Atlanta.

This is the last official week of training camp, and plenty more action is to come ahead of the start of the regular season next weekend.

This will only be the first of many cuts this week. NFL rosters must be condensed to 53 men by 4 p.m. ET Saturday.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

THANKS FOR READING FALCON REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Are Atlanta Falcons, Dan Quinn Set For Make Or Break Season In 2020?

Superstar talent -- and investment -- on both sides of the ball leave the Atlanta Falcons hungry for a big season.

Zach Hood

How Effective Can The Defensive Line Be For The Atlanta Falcons?

The Atlanta Falcons added new pieces to their defensive line, but how effective can they be on the field?

Malik Brown

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Todd Gurley II

Todd Gurley II enters his first season with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020.

Chris Vinel

Birds Of A Feather: The Atlanta Falcons Fan Show for September 1st, 2020

Did you miss this week's episode of Birds of a Feather? You know, the exclusive Atlanta Falcons fan show? Checkout the recap here!

William B. Carver

Grady Jarrett: Iron Sharpens Iron

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is ready for the upcoming 2020 NFL Season

Christian Crittenden

Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! September 2nd, 2020

Here's all the Atlanta Falcons news you missed since Saturday, August 29th!

Christopher Smitherman II

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Calvin Ridley

Despite suffering a season-ending injury late in 2019, Calvin Ridley believes he can achieve elite status in 2020.

William B. Carver

Dan Quinn Says Dante Fowler Jr. Has Ankle Sprain, Day-to-Day Ahead Of Season Opener

Dan Quinn brought news of some veterans missing in action on Tuesday.

Jeremy Johnson

Which Falcons RB Should Fantasy Football Owners Target After Todd Gurley

Who will be Todd Gurley's backup running back this season?

Dave Holcomb

OPINION: The Falcons' Offensive Line Needs To Be More Efficient In 2020, Not Better

What does the offensive line need to do to help Atlanta Falcons win in 2020?

Jeremy Johnson