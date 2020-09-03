Atlanta Falcons Release Tight End Khari Lee

Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday afternoon that they were parting ways with backup tight end Khari Lee.

The Falcons released Lee under an injury settlement.

Lee was signed to the team back in March to add depth at the tight end position. Lee, a former Buffalo Bills tight end, has had four years of experience in the NFL but most recently he played for the DC Defenders in the XFL.

The Falcons still have four tight ends on the roster including Jaeden Graham, Luke Stocker and new Falcon Hayden Hurst, whom the Falcons acquired from the Baltimore Ravens this offseason via trade. Hurst and Graham will deployed more as receivers, while Stocker will mainly be deployed as a blocker like he was last season for Atlanta.

This is the last official week of training camp, and plenty more action is to come ahead of the start of the regular season next weekend.

This will only be the first of many cuts this week. NFL rosters must be condensed to 53 men by 4 p.m. ET Saturday.

