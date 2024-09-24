BREAKING: Falcons Place Starting OL on Injured Reserve
The Atlanta Falcons will be without starting center Drew Dalman for at least the next four weeks.
Dalman, who suffered a high left ankle sprain in the second quarter of Sunday night's 22-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday afternoon, according to NFL Network.
In correspondence, Atlanta elevated guard Elijah Wilkinson to the practice squad and signed former starting center Matt Hennessy to the practice squad.
The 25-year-old Dalman, who's in a contract year, will be eligible to return before Atlanta's Week 8 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 27.
Ryan Neuzil, who worked as the second-string center throughout the entirety of offseason activities, replaced Dalman in the second quarter of the loss to Kansas City. Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins said after the game he was pleased with the way Neuzil played in relief for Dalman.
"I thought Ryan did a phenomenal job at center," Cousins said. "There are so many moving parts with the center as far as protection calls, pistol snaps, gun snaps, under center snaps, handling cadence. I thought Ryan did a phenomenal job stepping in and handling a lot.
"It'll be good to have a week's work of work with him coming up to build that rapport further."
Still, Dalman is a significant loss to Atlanta's offensive line.
Dalman, who's in his fourth professional season and third as a starter, carried an overall grade of 76.2 entering Sunday night's game, according to Pro Football Focus. Through two games, he had allowed one sack, one quarterback hit and five pressures.
The 6-foot-3, 305-pound Dalman thrived in the middle of Atlanta's offensive line last season, starting all 14 games in which he played. He ranked as PFF's No. 3 center, surrendering two sacks and six quarterback hits while registering an elite 90 overall run blocking grade, third best in the league.
Now, Atlanta appears likely to be without a pair of starting offensive linemen for the immediate future, as right tackle Kaleb McGary -- who suffered a sprained MCL against the Chiefs -- is also battling an injury.
The Falcons return to action at 1 p.m. Sunday against the New Orleans Saints inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.