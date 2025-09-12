Atlanta Falcons to Face Wounded Minnesota Vikings with Another Starter Ruled Out
The Atlanta Falcons have been battling injuries on the offensive side of the ball since the preseason. Starting offensive tackle Kaleb McGary and No. 3 tackle Storm Norton were both lost before the season started.
The news looks better on the wide receiver front with Darnell Mooney not getting a designation on Friday, meaning he should be good to go, but Drake London is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury.
While the Falcons' offense has been banged up, the Minnesota Vikings, their opponent on Sunday night, have taken an even harder hit on the defensive side of the ball.
Earlier this week, starting linebacker Blake Cashman was ruled out for several weeks. The Vikings were hoping to get better news from his running mate, Andrew van Ginkel, but Minnesota ruled him out for Sunday's contest as well.
Cashman had 112 tackles and 4.5 sacks for the Vikings last season, including seven tackles against the Falcons in the Vikings' 42-21 blowout win in Week 14. It was the Falcons' fourth consecutive loss in a stretch of games that saw them lose a chance at the playoffs.
Van Ginkel might be an even bigger loss for Minnesota. He had 79 tackles and 11.5 sacks last season, his first in Minnesota. He had just three tackles against Atlanta, but he was named to his first Pro Bowl and was second-team All-Pro.
The bad news for the Vikings didn't stop with their linebacker corps.
Former Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah was also ruled out by the Vikings. He's a key reserve for Minnesota's secondary. The Vikings are hoping to get better news on safety Harrison Smith. The six-time Pro Bowler didn't play in their Week 1 win over the Chicago Bears and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game because of an undisclosed illness that has plagued him (no pun intended) for three weeks.
The Vikings' injuries aren't limited to the defensive side of the ball. Starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw has been ruled out as well. Justin Skule filled in for him last week. Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded him at 55.8, the lowest of the Vikings' starting offensive linemen, and blamed him for two sacks and four of the five team's pressures.
The Falcons have ruled out four reserve players in wide receivers Jamal Agnew and Casey Washington, as well as safety Jordan Fuller and offensive tackle Jack Nelson.
London is the biggest concern on offense for the Falcons, along with DeMarcco Hellams and rookies Billy Bowman Jr. and James Pearce Jr. being listed as questionable.
The Falcons take on the Vikings on Sunday evening at 8:20 in Minnesota. Atlanta is looking to even its record at 1-1 while handing the Vikings their first loss of the season.