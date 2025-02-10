Re-Sign or Let Walk? Making Decisions on Falcons Free Agents
The 2024 NFL season is officially over, but the 2025 league year doesn't start until March 12. Over the next month, the Atlanta Falcons have several decisions to reach on a lengthy list of free agents, and little financial capital to help.
Atlanta has 20 unrestricted free agents and two others -- outside linebacker Matthew Judon and safety Justin Simmons -- whose contracts will be voided, sending them into the open market this spring.
The Falcons have negative-$11 million in projected cap space, according to OverTheCap, and plenty of holes to fill on their roster.
But as Atlanta starts nearing decisions on its in-house free agents, here's our latest projections at Atlanta Falcons on SI.
Drew Dalman, center
Decision: try to re-sign
Dalman has started all 40 games played the past three seasons and has immersed himself as a quality NFL center -- those don't just grow on trees. Continuity and a strong interior is important for quarterbacks, especially those early in their NFL careers like Atlanta's Michael Penix Jr.
Still, Dalman is expected to draw a significant market, and he may have played his way out of the Falcons' price range. No matter, Atlanta has to try.
Matthew Judon, outside linebacker
Decision: let walk
The Falcons traded a third-round pick to the New England Patriots for Judon in mid-August with hopes of upgrading their pass rush. Atlanta finished second-to-last in sacks with 31, and Judon salvaged a dismal campaign with four sacks and five tackles for loss in his final seven games.
It's fair to say the deal didn't work out how either side hoped.
Justin Simmons, safety
Decision: let walk
Simmons, who signed with Atlanta one day after it traded for Judon, falls into a similar category as his veteran counterpart. He started all 16 games played, making 62 tackles and a pair of interceptions.
The 31-year-old Simmons experienced more success in Atlanta than Judon, and he may be more inclined to stay, but it appears unlikely for both parties.
Mike Hughes, cornerback
Decision: re-sign ... if the price is right
Hughes largely played well opposite A.J. Terrell, starting 15 games and allowing only 32.2 receiving yards per game while playing 72% of the team's defensive snaps, according to Pro Football Reference.
The Falcons' zone coverage scheme under former defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake proved positive for Hughes, but new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich plays significantly more man coverage.
Hughes is a solid NFL cornerback who was well-liked by others in his room. He'd be a fine re-signing for the Falcons -- but his role and salary must be within reason.
Richie Grant, safety
Decision: let walk
Grant wants to return to Atlanta, and his blend of defensive experience and special teams success makes him an intriguing No. 4 safety. Like Hughes, Grant is popular among teammates. So, if the price is right, perhaps the two sides reunite.
But the Falcons shouldn't put an early offseason priority on a depth safety and special teams piece. For that reason, Atlanta should let Grant and perhaps reevaluate his market if he remains unsigned for the first few weeks of free agency.
Lorenzo Carter, outside linebacker
Decision: let walk
Carter started 29 of 47 appearances across three seasons in Atlanta. He's known for his run defense, but his disparity on passing downs -- he didn't record a sack in 13 games this season -- makes his role replaceable.
KhaDarel Hodge, receiver/special teams
Decision: re-sign
One of three Falcons at the Pro Bowl, Hodge had a stellar 2024 campaign. He tallied six special teams tackles, tied for second most on the team, while adding a blocked punt and recovering a fumble for a touchdown on punt coverage.
He's an elite special teams player who also proved capable of making plays on offense, headlined by his 45-yard walk-off touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5.
Hodge is a difference-maker in the game's third phase, and the Falcons need more of those. Retaining their own is a good place to start.
Ta'Quon Graham, defensive tackle
Decision: let walk
Before his 2022 season ended abruptly due to a torn meniscus, Graham, a fourth-round pick in 2021, was developing into a quality interior defender. He's struggled the past two seasons, registering only one sack and three quarterback hits across 25 games with two starts.
The 26-year-old Graham is a fine rotational defensive lineman, but the Falcons don't need to place an immense priority on bringing him back.
Avery Williams, running back/return specialist
Decision: re-sign
One of the NFL's best returners in 2022, Williams suffered a torn ACL during OTAs in 2023 that cost him his third professional season. He returned with an adequate 2024, ranking 16th in the league with 9.3 yards per punt return.
Williams also made six special teams tackles, tied with Hodge for second-most on the team. He averaged 27.2 yards per kickoff return, which ranked 13th among 18 qualified returners.
The Falcons could add a third running back who can also handle return responsibilities, but Williams has shown he's a reliable special teams piece who offers a sense of reassurance each time he takes the field.
Kentavius Street, defensive lineman
Decision: let walk
Street played in 13 games, logging one sack and four tackles for loss. He's another in a long list of rotational defensive lineman who flashed but should be viewed as replaceable.
Rondale Moore, receiver
Decision: let walk
Moore tore his ACL during joint practices with the Miami Dolphins in August and never took the field in Atlanta. Ray-Ray McCloud III took a stronghold of the Falcons' slot receiver role, and McCloud can also handle the same gadget roles Moore was expected to play.
There's little reason, at least at this stage, for either side to eye a reunion.
James Smith-Williams, defensive end
Decision: re-sign
Before suffering a season-ending lower-leg injury in Week 10, Smith-Williams led the Falcons with seven tackles for loss. He had started each of the previous five games and was one of Atlanta's better run defenders up front.
Among the rotational defensive linemen with expiring contracts, Smith-Williams is perhaps the most intriguing re-sign candidate.
Antonio Hamilton Sr., cornerback
Decision: let walk
Hamilton made five special teams tackles but struggled in limited action defensively. He's a reserve cornerback and special teams ace, which makes him a fine No. 5 or 6 cornerback, but the Falcons can seek similar pieces elsewhere.
Ross Dwelley, tight end
Decision: let walk
Atlanta appears likely to run with Kyle Pitts and Charlie Woerner atop its depth chart next season. Dwelley, known more for his blocking, caught one pass in 2024, but the Falcons can upgrade.
Storm Norton, offensive tackle
Decision: re-sign
Norton has been a steady swing tackle for Atlanta the past two seasons, starting three games in 2023 and one game in 2024 in place of injured right tackle Kaleb McGary. Norton played in all 17 games this past season.
Swing tackles are valued commodities. Norton is an adequate player who shouldn't break the bank. This reunion makes sense.
Elijah Wilkinson, offensive lineman
Decision: let walk
Wilkinson has experience at several spots on the offensive line, but he was buried at the bottom of Atlanta's depth chart. The Falcons can find depth elsewhere, and Wilkinson will likely look for better opportunities to play.
Kevin King, cornerback
Decision: let walk
King carved out a niche role in the Falcons' dime packages near the end of the season, but Ulbrich played dime coverage just over 1% of the time last season. King, who missed 2022 and 2023 due to personal reasons and an injury, could also have offers elsewhere.
Demone Harris, defensive end
Decision: let walk
Harris played in nine of Atlanta's final 11 games, first as a practice squad promotion and later as a part of the active roster. He tallied 11 tackles, one tackle for loss and a quarterback hit and two pressures.
The well-traveled veteran figures to hit the market once more, and it's unclear how much interest Ulbrich has in a reunion.
Eddie Goldman, defensive tackle
Decision: let walk
After two years away from football, Goldman enjoyed a solid 2024 season, playing in all 17 games while making 10 starts. He totaled 16 tackles, one sack and three quarterback hits.
But with the firing of defensive line coach Jay Rodgers, who Goldman worked with in the Chicago Bears' organization from 2015-19, and the Falcons' shift from a 3-4 defense to one with more 4-3 principles, Goldman will likely be out of Atlanta.
Josh Woods, linebacker
Decision: let walk
Woods played in five games, all on special teams, and made one tackle. Atlanta will presumably look elsewhere for linebacker depth and special teams help, though Woods, who also spent time on the team's practice squad, could eventually return.
Brandon Parker, offensive tackle
Decision: let walk
The Falcons signed Parker on Sept. 10, two days after the season opener, and he was on the active roster for the entire season -- but he was a healthy scratch each game.
Riley Patterson, kicker
Decision: let walk
Patterson struggled in place of injured kicker Younghoe Koo, as he made only 4 of 7 tries. He was 1-for-4 kicking on field goals of 40-plus yards.
Patterson missed a 56-yard try at the end of regulation in Atlanta's 30-24 overtime loss to the Washington Commanders on Dec. 29, and his 52-yard attempt sailed wide right against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18, a game Atlanta lost 44-38 in overtime.
The Falcons may bring in competition for Koo this spring or summer, but it almost certainly won't be Patterson.
