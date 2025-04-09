Former Falcons DB Justin Simmons: Door Not Closed on Atlanta Return
The Atlanta Falcons have been outspoken about prioritizing defensive growth this offseason, but they haven't shied away from bringing back pieces when given the chance.
Justin Simmons was thought to be an exception.
But in an appearance on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, the four-time All-Pro safety left open the possibility he returns to Atlanta, in large part due to his fondness of head coach Raheem Morris, general manager Terry Fontenot and owner Arthur Blank.
But Simmons also didn't seem too enthralled by the idea of a reunion.
"At the end of the day, I think highly of Rah and Terry and Arthur, and I think the organization is top notch," Simmons said. "I do think they're going to be great. I just think, like, it was a one-year thing. They like their younger guys, too. Sometimes, things don't work out and you go in different directions.
"I don't know if the door is necessarily closed, but we'll see."
The 31-year-old Simmons joined the Falcons last August, signing a deal three weeks before the start of the regular season. He wrapped his lone season in Atlanta with starts in all 16 games played. The two-time Pro Bowler collected 62 total tackles and a pair of interceptions while playing alongside Jessie Bates III.
Simmons said he enjoyed his time with Bates, and he believes the Falcons are in good hands with rising second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. under center.
"I think Michael Penix is the real deal," Simmons said. "Going up against him in practice and having the chance to compete against him, talked a little bit to him about what he's seeing, how he's making these throws, things like that. Like, still trying to get myself better. Obviously, he's asking questions, too.
"Getting a chance to work with Jessie was great -- a little younger but I think he's been playing lights out the last couple years."
Simmons first became a believer in Penix during his third training camp session with the Falcons. By the mid-August practice, Penix had already been in Atlanta for over three months. Simmons was still trying to find his footing.
For Simmons, who spent the first eight years of his career with the Denver Broncos, there are pros and cons to training camp.
On one side, there's the chance to save wear and tear on his body, which is only growing more important as he ages. But on the other is getting to build a rapport with teammates, especially those he hasn't played with.
The latter provided Simmons with an urgent learning curve in Atlanta -- and regardless of where he signs, Simmons said he'd like to join a team much earlier this time around.
"I think it would have benefited me to go a little bit earlier," Simmons said. "But it also just wasn't in the cards."
Simmons acknowledged the Falcons weren't originally in the market for a safety. He dubbed DeMarcco Hellams a "great young safety" and added he "liked Richie Grant's game a lot."
But Hellams suffered what proved to be a season-ending ankle injury in the preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 9, forcing Atlanta to change course.
"So, at the time -- could they have added a veteran? Yeah. Were they looking to? Maybe not," Simmons said. "Then a couple guys go down during camp, and it's like, 'Okay, we've got to add someone.' Then your number's called and you're ready to go. So, we'll see.
"I want to go to the best situation, and I want to go a team that's going to win. So, we'll see what that looks like."
Perhaps it looks like a return to Atlanta under new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich -- yet while Simmons didn't shut the door, he didn't necessarily kick it open, either.
And the Falcons may not need him to.
Atlanta lost Grant to the San Francisco 49ers in free agency, though it signed veteran starter Jordan Fuller and plans to get back Hellams this summer. And with Bates still under contract for two more years, the Falcons' safety room is serviceable entering the draft.
Though as Simmons learned last summer, situations change -- and his mailing address appears likely to change, as well.