Atlanta Falcons Linked with Former Steelers, Bengals Cornerback
The Atlanta Falcons added a lot of new faces to their defense this offseason. In free agency, they added edge rusher Leonard Floyd. Through the draft, they added pass rushers Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. They also added safety Xavier Watts and defensive back Billy Bowman. Cornerback Cobee Bryant was signed as an undrafted free agent.
However, Pro Football Sports Network thinks there is still more the Falcons can do to improve a much-maligned unit from 2024. PFSN names the Falcons as one of three potential landing spots for former Steelers and Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton.
“At his peak, Mike Hilton was arguably the top nickel cornerback in the NFL,” wrote Jacob Infante on PFSN. “Between stints in Pittsburgh and Cincinnati, he’s put together a strong example as to why the slot cornerback is an extremely valuable position on the field.
“Hilton is 31 years old but still playing at a high level. He’s reached PFF grades above 70.0 in each of his last four seasons. Nickel-needy teams would be wise to give him a call. The Los Angeles Rams stand out as a contender with slot cornerback questions, and the Falcons and Raiders could both make sneaky pushes, too.”
Returning cornerback Dee Alford is penciled in as the starter at nickel, but he’ll be pushed by Clark Phillips III who is finally moving inside to play his natural position as well as Bowman.
If the Falcons don’t like what they see at training camp Hilton could be a veteran option for a coaching staff that has to win in 2025. Hilton is coming off a 4-year, $24 million contract with the Bengals.
The Falcons aren’t going to sign a $6-million player in August, but Hilton’s market seems a little softer now that he’s on the wrong side of 30.
Hilton has recorded at least one interception each year he has been in the NFL. Atlanta was in the bottom half of the league in interceptions last season with 12. Hilton was also great at defending the run in 2024. Per Pro Football Focus, he had a 91.7 run defense grade, the highest amongst 222 qualifying corners. Hilton could also help the Falcons on cornerback blitzes, where he had 6 pressures, the 11th most of all qualifying cornerbacks.
If Atlanta can sign Hilton to a cheap one-year deal, they should look to do so. It would not hurt to add a veteran cornerback presence to help mentor younger guys like Billy Bowman, Cobee Bryant and Clark Phillips. Not throwing rookies into the fire immediately can be a good thing in the NFL, helping younger players ease into their roles.