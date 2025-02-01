Atlanta Falcons Need to Also Add Depth in NFL Draft
The unglamorous secret to the Atlanta Falcons' possible 2025 NFL Draft success sits in plain view. Granted, while the hope exists that the team makes a wise pick in the first round, the team owns just-four more picks.
In order to start the construction of a perennially contending franchise, the good teams believe in a single concept: building depth. In what sounds like eating bland tuna casserole, depth is a necessity, albeit a terribly unexciting task that eventually results in wins.
Atlanta has gaping holes at edge, linebacker, safety and cornerback, but if the right player presents himself later in the draft, the Falcons could add rotational players who could become eventual starters on Days 2 and 3.
Wide Receiver
Drake London sits firmly as the lead wideout regardless of quarterback. London enjoyed 52-more targets than the nearest wideout Darnell Mooney. London's ability to body smaller corners and serve as a red zone threat do not go unnoticed. Speaking of Mooney, despite drops, the offensive coaching staff really loves the speed aspect of the offense.
His 15.5 yards per catch led the team of those with 20 or more receptions. With Michael Penix possessing the ability to uncork a deep ball, Mooney looks to run under those throws. Behind London/Mooney, the cupboard looks relatively bare.
Ray-Ray McCloud enjoyed a career season in 2024, but can he back it up in 2025. Plus, he’ll be a free agent following next season.
Under those circumstances, the Falcons cannot withstand an injury in the wide receiver room. It’s a sneaky need for the team heading into 2025.
Common sense dictates that should change. Players like Tez Johnson and Jayden Higgins reside at opposite sides of the receiving spectrum. Johnson, the Oregon wideout, brings game breaking ability right off that bat.
His only drawback? Standing five-foot-nine and weighing 156 pounds could scare the team off. Meanwhile, Jayden Higgins, star Iowa State receiver, brings height (6'4) and reach to the field.
Either could be interesting Day 2 options in April.
Defensive Line
Now everyone knows that Atlanta truly wants to draft an edge rusher with one of their first two selections. Now, how does that help the rest of the line of scrimmage. In order to generate a competent pass rush, the team will need others upfront to avoid the edge rusher seeing double teams.
Grady Jarrett, one of the best Falcons defenders in recent memory, has entered the twilight of his career. David Onyemata likely won’t return in 2025. Subsequently, the team should look to gut the defensive line room, but keep Jarrett at a reasonable, reworked deal.
Atlanta drafted Ruke Orhorhoro and Brandon Dorlus last season as eventual Jarrett and Onyemata replacements, but depth all of a sudden looks thin in the trenches.
Drafting one edge rusher is smart, adding a defensive lineman makes the first move that much smarter.
Overview
With five total picks (15, 46, 117, 244, and a pending 7th), the Atlanta Falcons can attack areas of need without reaching. Assembling a roster of elite starters looks great online. However, football remains a battle of attrition that will test the depth of even the most successful team.
Most importantly, the "next man up" philosophy needs to actually include talented backups and not just placeholders, seat fillers, or salary cap compromises.