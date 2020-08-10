Michael Vick was one of the most popular athletes when he was with the Falcons.

The people loved what he did on a weekly basis, and the excitement he brought to the game was unmatched at the time.

Everybody wanted to be like Vick.

With popularity comes deals and endorsements, and that meant Vick was due for a shoe release.

In 2004, Nike made a commercial for Vick showcasing his Nike Zoom Vick 2s, which were a hot commodity back then.

What they were able to do with this commercial was amazing, and it still goes down as one of the best Nike commercials made to date.

Coming in at no.3 in our top 7 Michael Vick moments, we have the “Michael Vick Experience” commercial.

This commercial reminds me of the interactive roller coasters at Universal Studios. If they had ever decided to put this on the resort, I would be their number one fan.

The commercial starts with your typical kid getting prepped up to the ride your typical roller coaster.

The kid is strapped in, but with a pair of Nike Zoom 2s and a Falcons helmet. If you wanted to be like Vick, you had to dress like Vick.

Welcome to the "Michael Vick Experience"

The ride starts, and the kid is greeted with a hologram of Vick giving him the rules of the game.

“Push up in the pocket”

“Check chin strap”

“Check your X receiver”

Those were just a few tips that the multiple Vick holograms threw his way before it was time for the real games to take place.

Let The “Fun” Begin

The lights go off, and when they turn back on the kid is on the football field. The crowd is going crazy, while Brian Urlacher and Derrick Brooks are on the other side of the field ready to attack.

HIKE.

The ball is hiked to the player, and the ride drops him back, just like Vick would do. With the pocket collapsing, the rider is pulled forward as if he’s about to run the ball.

The rider shakes one defender to the ground, then spins away from another one.

As he pushes down the sideline, a defender lunges his away as if he’s going to tackle him. Luckily a teammate comes out of nowhere and spears him to the ground.

All through this, the kid looks scared out of his mind and is screaming to the top of his lungs.

Never Again

As he reaches the endzone, another defender lunges towards him, but the roller coaster makes him do a front flip over him to score a touchdown.

At the end of the game, Hologram Vick makes his final appearance and says, “That’s not in the playbook, but it should be.”

That was probably the last time you saw that guy on a roller coaster, especially that one.

Moment No. 7: https://www.si.com/nfl/falcons/news/atlanta-falcons-michael-vick-moments-steelers-highlights

Moment No. 6: https://www.si.com/nfl/falcons/news/atlanta-falcons-michael-vick-miami-dophins-rookie-highlights

Moment No. 5: https://www.si.com/nfl/falcons/news/atlanta-falcons-michael-vick-1000-yard-season-2006-highlights-2020-nfl-news-updates

Moment No. 4: https://www.si.com/nfl/falcons/news/atlanta-falcons-michael-vick-rams-playoffs-highlights-news-updates-nfl-season-training-camp

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter: @FalconsSI

Click to Like and Follow Us on Facebook