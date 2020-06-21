Falcon Report
Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 20: Which Atlanta Falcon Resembles A Character From "The Office?"

Brady Pfister

Have you ever sat around with a friend and chatted about your favorite TV show?

That's what Brady and Chris did this week on "The Dirty Birds Podcast," discussing which Falcons players are similar to characters from NBC's "The Office."

Why is Vic Beasley Stanley Hudson? And what do Andy Bernard and Dan Quinn have in common? Brady and Chris tell you all that and more on this week's episode.

If you're not a fan of The Office, we've got you covered, as we have our more traditional Atlanta content, exploring the chances that Falcons' wide receiver Calvin Ridley can have a better season than Deandre Hopkins. 

Earlier this week, Pro Football Focus fantasy football analyst Andrew Erickson predicted Ridley would have a more productive 2020 season than Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Deandre Hopkins. 

Does this "bold prediction" hold any water? Will Hopkins' numbers remain the same now that he's playing with Larry Fitzgerald? And how does Ridley's season project if he's fully healthy?

Lastly, this week, Brady dropped two stories on the potential strengths and weaknesses of the 2020 Falcons team. Chris gives his top strength and top weakness, with the lowest performing unit unsurprisingly coming on the defensive side of the ball.

All of this, and so much more, on this week's edition of The Dirty Birds Podcast.

