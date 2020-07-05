Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 22: Would Jadeveon Clowney accept a Cam Newton-like contract?

You can listen to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Google Podcasts. Give us a comment and subscribe to get all the latest Atlanta Falcons news.

THE LEAD

Cam Newton flipped the NFL world on its head last week.

Not only did he join the New England Patriots and boost their playoff chances, but he took a one-year, $1-million contract. Translation: They're getting him way below the typical market value of a former MVP starting quarterback.

Newton was among the last of the big-name free agents, joined most-notably by Jadeveon Clowney.

The calendar has flipped to July, so Clowney is short on time to sign with a new organization before training camp. Will he be forced to cave on his contract demands and sign a Newton-like deal?

Clowney won't go as low as Newton, but should the Atlanta Falcons take their shot and low-ball him? Brady Pfister and Chris Vinel discuss on this week's episode.

THE REST

They also dive into a recent quote from Detroit Lions' great Calvin Johnson. The man nicknamed "Megatron" said he wanted Atlanta to trade up and draft him in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft. Would he have worked out better with the Falcons than Julio Jones? Brady and Chris say "Nah."

After Michael Vick turned 40, Chris wrote a story for The Falcon Report about Vick's tenures with the Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles? He electrified both cities, but where was he better?

Last, who is set up to make a more immediate impact in 2020: A.J. Terrell or Marlon Davidson? They'll both be important for the Falcons' success or lack thereof this season, but Brady and Chris disagree on who should be the higher priority.

Tune into this week's podcast for all of that and more!

