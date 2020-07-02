Calvin Johnson was drafted with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft.

Over the course of his nine seasons with the Detroit Lions, Johnson amassed 731 receptions for 11,619 yards and 83 touchdown receptions.

His 5,137 receiving yards from 2011 to 2013 are the most over a three-year stretch in NFL history.

On Wednesday evening, Johnson joined ex-Lions safety Glover Quin for an in-depth conversation on "The DB Room" YouTube show.

Over the course of an hour-long conversation, Johnson shared stories from his childhood, his time at Georgia Tech, combine experiences, and his path to the NFL.

Johnson was asked by his ex-teammate did he develop a chip on his shoulder since he was selected second instead of being the top draft choice in 2007.

"Sitting there leading up to the draft, I am like shoot -- boy I hope I go to Atlanta," Johnson said. Played my high school ball, played my college ball right here, and then playing in the NFL right here. That would be the best little thing ever. Atlanta got No. 7 -- I might not be there. I hope they trade up to get me."

Johnson added, "I didn't honestly want to go to Oakland. Didn't want to go across the country. Didn't want to go to Detroit. So far north. That's the thing about the NFL, nobody has control over really where you're going unless you're Eli Manning."

Unfortunately, Johnson's relationship with the sole organization he played for soured when he was asked to return a portion of his signing bonus.

After an introductory period filled with technical difficulties, Quin finally corrects the issues and the interview starts properly at approximately the 16-minute mark.

Related

Poll: Do You Trust Matt Patricia's Defense?

Davante Adams Says Detroit Lions Never Disguise Coverage

Buy or Sell: Matt Patricia Will Be Fired Prior to End of the 2020 Season

All Lions: 9-7 Is "Not Nearly Good Enough"