There are three categories that many focus on when analyzing the NFL's best receivers: catches, yards and touchdowns.

Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp led the league in all three last season en route to winning Offensive Player of the Year.

His follow up performance? A 13-catch, 128-yard performance against the Buffalo Bills in the season opener. Kupp also scored the Rams' lone touchdown, putting him on pace to top last year's astounding total of 16.

The next team set to get a crack at Kupp is the Atlanta Falcons, whose pass defense limited the New Orleans Saints to less than 60 passing yards through three quarters before a fourth quarter implosion saw the number inflate to above 250.

With much of the film work already done in preparation for Sunday's contest, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith broke down Kupp's game, and what makes him so challenging to defend.

"He knows how to feel voids in the zone," Smith said. "Some guys, they got that feel. Whether they call choice routes, where he's got three options on a route. (If you) drop back, he's going to go where you're not. Play him in man, he knows how to get open, very crafty, (uses) leverage. So that can make him difficult."

Kupp is a highly productive player, but he's also extremely efficient. Against Buffalo, he hauled in all but two of his targets. Last year, he managed to haul in over 75 percent of his 191 targets. For his career, Kupp has had just one season - his rookie campaign - with a catch percentage below 70.

According to Smith, the consistency and efficiency that Kupp plays with stems from his spatial awareness and football intelligence.

"When you get players like that, guys that historically can work in the slot, they can take advantage (because) it's as simple as 'they're going to be where you're not,'" said Smith. "He knows enough, he's very smart, that's what you can tell about instinct, and he knows where to find those voids and snap it down and understanding those coverages."

Kupp became just the fourth receiver in league history to win the Triple Crown, joining Jerry Rice, Sterling Sharpe and Steve Smith. And yet, Atlanta's head coach went two different directions when giving Kupp a comparison.

"There's been some really good players in that kind of role," Smith shared. "You think of Hines Ward and what he did in Pittsburgh in the 2000s on those inside the number's routes, Wes Welker certainly. Been a lot of good players, but Kupp certainly has that feel."

Sunday will mark Kupp's third appearance against the Falcons, with the other two coming in 2017 (playoffs) and 2019. Across those games, the former third-round pick out of Eastern Washington has 14 receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown on 21 targets.

Kupp has a big challenge looming in the form of Falcons All-Pro corner A.J. Terrell, who he's never gone up against. But one thing's for certain - Kupp will feel his way through it, starting at 4:05 p.m. Sunday in SoFi Stadium.

