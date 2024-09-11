Falcons QB Kirk Cousins Close to Tying Drew Brees Passing Mark
The Atlanta Falcons will enter Monday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles looking for their first win of the season after an 18-10 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1.
Further, Atlanta also has plenty at stake from an individual standpoint, with several players either closing in career milestones or pushing themselves higher in the record books.
Here's a look at the key accomplishments looming for a handful of Falcons standouts, courtesy of the team's game notes ...
Cousins Close to Passing Past and Present Saints QBs
Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins has 39,626 career passing yards and needs 374 yards on Monday
to tie Drew Brees (152 games) as the third-fastest player to reach 40,000 passing yards.
Cousins (3,241) is six completions away from passing Derek Carr (3,247) for the most completions in the NFL since 2015.
Young Playmakers Nearing Personal Milestones
If Falcons running back Bijan Robinson reaches 100 yards from scrimmage vs. the Eagles, it will mark the first time in his career he has recorded 100 scrimmage yards in three consecutive games.
Similarly, if tight end Kyle Pitts scores a touchdown vs. Philadelphia, it will be his first time scoring a touchdown in back-to-back games since entering the league in 2021.
Receiver Drake London is seven receptions away from 150 career receptions.
Veteran Defenders Eyeing More Resume Material
Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett recorded 1.5 sacks Week 1 and is two sacks away from tying Vic Beasley, Don Smith and Jeff Nerrowd (37.5) for seventh on the all-time sack list as a Falcon.
Safety Justin Simmons is five tackles away from 600 career tackles.
What's Next
The Falcons and Eagles will kick off at 8:15 p.m. Monday from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The game will be televised live on ESPN.