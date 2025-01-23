'Stud': What Opposing Coaches Said About Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr.
The Atlanta Falcons enter this offseason balancing the frustrations of another playoff-less campaign and the optimism rooted in Michael Penix Jr., their budding franchise quarterback.
Penix, a 24-year-old rookie who was drafted No. 8 overall last April, went 58-for-100 passing for 737 yards, three touchdowns, three interceptions and one rushing score. He capped his season with a 312-yard, three-total-touchdown performance in a 44-38 overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers.
The Falcons -- from head coach Raheem Morris to a bevy of teammates -- praised Penix afterward. So did Panthers head coach Dave Canales.
"He's a stud," Canales said Jan. 5. "He's an accurate passer. He threw it down the field, hit some really explosive plays. He's got arm talent. He's got the right demeanor, the right finish and I'm looking forward to a lot of great battles against Michael Penix."
Canales isn't the only opposing coach who praised Penix.
Before the Falcons faced the Washington Commanders in a Sunday Night Football clash Dec. 29, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn noted he spent time with Penix during the pre-draft process.
Quinn immediately saw toughness on Penix's film. And while the Commanders, who will play in the NFC Championship game Sunday, drafted their own franchise quarterback and likely NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in Jayden Daniels at No. 2 overall, Quinn grew fond of Penix's skill set.
"You found out this is a rare competitor," Quinn said about Penix. "Going into the whole process, you knew this was a talented guy. He could deliver, he could process quickly. And so, his way of playing is different than our way of playing where we moved Jayden a lot to do that where Michael's more in the traditional way -- strong arm, can rip it to anywhere."
Penix completed 19 of 35 passes for 223 yards, one touchdown and an interception in the Falcons' 30-24 overtime loss to the Commanders. His score came on fourth-and-13 inside of two minutes to play, giving Atlanta new life while capping perhaps his most impressive drive as a professional to that point.
Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. also liked Penix during his pre-draft visit to Washington -- in large part because of his arm talent.
"He can really throw the ball," Whitt said. "I mean, he has a laser."
Penix made his first NFL start Dec. 22 against the New York Giants. He went 18-for-27 passing for 202 yards, no touchdowns and an interception that bounced off the hands of tight end Kyle Pitts.
In the lead-up to Penix's start, Giants head coach Brian Daboll shared his thoughts from the pre-draft process, when he attended Penix's pro day and thought the former Indiana University and University of Washington standout was a "good prospect."
"He's a very productive player," Daboll said. "He could throw it in all three levels. Very accurate. Obviously, had a lot of good players around him. But I thought he really gave those guys chances down the field. Intermediate throws, threw the ball effortlessly. Was athletic."
Penix led the Falcons to a 34-7 win over the Giants in his debut. It proved to be his lone win as a starting quarterback, but it didn't deter opposing coaches from leaving their matchup impressed with what he'd put on film.
And it also didn't keep the Falcons from committing to Penix as their long-term answer under center.
"The organization has a quarterback that is certainly bright, that is certainly our future, that certainly can go out and make any single play and play in any single game that you can play in," Morris said after the loss to Carolina. "He's certainly one of the guys that's going to play in this league and absolutely dominate for as long as we allow him."