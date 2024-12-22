Falcons Risers, Fallers: Buy Stock in Michael Penix Jr. After Win vs. Giants
ATLANTA -- After falling behind by a touchdown early in the second quarter, the Atlanta Falcons (8-7) scored 34 unanswered points to close out Sunday's 34-7 victory over the New York Giants (2-13) inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Atlanta has eclipsed seven wins for the first time since 2017, and it now enters the final two games of the regular season with a shot at the postseason -- and with a jolt of energy from rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
Here's who's rising and falling after the Falcons' victory ...
Stock Up
QB Michael Penix Jr.
The consensus from Atlanta's side postgame on Penix: He played well.
Rookie quarterbacks can go either way in their debut. Penix was solid, completing 18-of-27 passes for 202 yards, no touchdowns and an interception that bounced out of tight end Kyle Pitts' hands and into the arms of Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott.
Consider Sunday a success for Penix, who provided no reason to stop dreaming.
OLB Matt Judon
Judon's season overall hasn't been what many expected when Atlanta sent a third-round pick to the New England Patriots for his services in August, but he's turned a corner lately -- and played his best game of the season Sunday.
The 32-year-old Judon collected one sack, two quarterback hits, a pass deflection and returned an interception 27 yards to the endzone for his first career touchdown.
Judon wore plenty of blame when he was struggling. He deserves similarly strong credit when he plays at the level he did Sunday.
ILB Kaden Elliss
Elliss is the only player in the NFL with a sack in each of the last four consecutive weeks, according to the Falcons' communication staff. He was excellent Sunday, logging a team-high seven tackles and two quarterback hits.
The 6'2", 238-pound Elliss notched one sack -- a forced fumble that was recovered by outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie and gave Atlanta's offense the ball in plus-territory.
Since inserting Elliss into the pass rushing plan more frequently, the Falcons' pass rush -- and defense as a whole -- has made considerable strides.
Stock Down
TE Kyle Pitts
Pitts was targeted only twice -- one went for seven yards, and the other led to Penix's interception on a pass that hit his hands.
After a four-catch game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15, Pitts failed to carry that production back home. He now has one or fewer receptions in four of the Falcons' last five games and five of their last seven.
Evidently, Pitts' minimal production since the calendar flipped to November wasn't solely due to quarterback Kirk Cousins.
There really isn't much to complain about regarding Atlanta's performance. Perhaps a slow start? A missed field goal from kicker Riley Patterson, who responded by making his other two field goals and all four extra points?
For the first time this season, there's only one faller.
What's Next
The Falcons return to action at 8:20 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, against the Washington Commanders inside Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.