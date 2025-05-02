Former Falcons TE Signs with 49ers
After one year with the Atlanta Falcons, tight end Ross Dwelley is headed back to the San Francisco 49ers.
Dwelley has signed a one-year deal with the 49ers, the team announced in a press release Friday afternoon. He joins newly extended star George Kittle, veteran Luke Farrell and a pair of third-year professionals in Brayden Willis and Jake Tonges in San Francisco's tight end room.
In his lone season with the Falcons, Dwelley played in all 17 games, catching one pass for five yards. His reception came in a 38-6 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 11. Dwelley saw 105 snaps on offense, which marked 9% of the team's total, and another 166 snaps on special teams at a larger 37% clip. He recorded one tackle for the Falcons.
Dwelley played at least one offensive snap in 14 of his appearances. His most extended action came in a Week 15 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, during which he was on the field for 29 snaps. He also played 26 snaps against the Broncos.
The Falcons returned each of their top two tight ends from 2024 in Kyle Pitts and Charlie Woerner, and they added special teams ace Feleipe Franks to the room in free agency.
Now, Dwelley, who played in 84 games with 17 starts across six seasons with the 49ers, heads back to where his professional career began.
The 30-year-old Dwelley originally signed with San Francisco as an undrafted free agent in 2018 after five years at the University of San Diego. During his time with the 49ers, Dwelley recorded 44 receptions for 518 yards and five touchdowns.
Dwelley, who stands 6'5", 235 pounds, enjoyed his most successful pass-catching campaigns in 2019 and 2020. During the 2019 season, he caught 15 passes for 91 yards and two scores. He followed with a breakout 2020, logging 19 grabs for 245 yards while finding the endzone once.
The Falcons will visit San Francisco during the 2025 season.