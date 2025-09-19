Atlanta Falcons Star Corner to Miss Week 3 Matchup Against Carolina
The Atlanta Falcons (1-1) face off against the Carolina Panthers (0-2) in a divisional showdown in Week 3. Head coach Raheem Morris announced Friday that the Falcons will be without their star cornerback A.J. Terrell, who is dealing with a hamstring injury.
Terrell left the field right before halftime with a hamstring injury and did not return to the game in the second half during Atlanta’s 22-6 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night. Morris shared on Wednesday that the cornerback was considered “week-to-week” as opposed to “day-to-day”.
“We’ll see how it goes,” Morris said. “Obviously, those hamstrings are tricky. You don’t want to rush those things back, but you don’t want to shortchange a great player either.”
The Falcons went with the first approach, deciding not to rush Terell back onto the field.
Terrell is a former Pro Bowler and an All-Pro; replacing him will not be easy. Dee Alford took his snaps against the Vikings in Week 2; however, that does not mean that he will be the starter come Sunday. Morris announced that it would be an open competition for the spot.
“We want to have those guys go out there and compete at a very high level this week in order to figure out who gets the best opportunity,” Morris said Wednesday. “We got Clark (Phillips) coming off the (rib) injury he had in the preseason, trying to get back into the mix – great opportunity for him. Obviously, we picked up C.J. Henderson. Obviously, we have our Swiss Army knife in Natrone Brooks, playing safety, playing nickel, playing outside.”
The Falcons could make an in-house promotion with Terrell out. Brooks showed out during training camp and the preseason and has been earning consistent snaps on special teams.
Alford started in 2024 and struggled. However, Morris said he played great on Sunday. Alford saw three targets in the second half and gave up just one reception for six yards per PFF.
Phillips has been out with an injury but saw the field in 16 games for the Falcons last season. He even recorded an interception against Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton last season in Week 6, a ball he could have taken all the way back for a touchdown had he not selflessly slid down to secure the victory.
Additionally, the Falcons could elevate Henderson from their practice squad if they need to. Henderson was a former top-10 pick and has three career interceptions.
Other players that are confirmed to be out for Sunday’s game are wide receiver Casey Washington (concussion) and wide receiver/return man Jamal Agnew (groin).
Two players that were not ruled out of Sunday’s game missed practice on Friday are defensive lineman David Onyemata and edge Leonard Floyd. Both were out for non-injury related reasons (rest).
Two players were limited during Friday’s practice in tackle Jake Matthews (rest) and cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (groin).
Players who had an injury designation earlier in the week but participated in Friday’s practice were wide receiver Darnell Mooney (shoulder), tight end Kyle Pitts (toe), safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring), edge James Pearce Jr. (groin), linebacker Kaden Elliss (neck), offensive lineman Jack Nelson (calf) and tight end Charlie Woerner (ankle)
The Falcons look to get above .500 and earn their first divisional win of the season on Sunday as they face of against the Carolina Panthers.