Falcons Stock Report: Raheem Morris, Terry Fontenot Falling After Loss vs. Panthers
ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Falcons entered Sunday with a slim, but possible, path to the playoffs. They departed Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a 44-38 overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers, a finish as deflating as the year itself.
And so it ends. A year that started with such optimism, now finishing unfulfilled. A year that was supposed to be different, but feels so similar.
The Falcons have time ahead to reflect -- more now after their playoff hopes crashed Sunday -- but for now, their emotions are a blend of confusion, frustration and remorse.
One final time, here's who's rising and falling after Sunday's loss ...
Risers
QB Michael Penix Jr.
The Falcons have their quarterback. Penix went 21-of-38 passing for 312 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while adding a five-yard rushing score, his first as a professional.
Penix, 24, missed a handful of passes early, but he hit several big throws down the stretch, from a 21-yard touchdown to receiver Drake London on third-and-20 to gains of 39 and 42 to London and receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, respectively.
Atlanta has battled quarterback questions each of the past three offseasons. After Penix's performance Sunday, there should be none moving forward.
RB Bijan Robinson
Robinson capped a brilliant second season with career highs in attempts (28) and rushing yards (170). He added two rushing touchdowns, the fifth time he's done so this season, and tied Jamal Anderson (1998) for the second-most rushing scores in a season with 14.
WR Drake London
Like Robinson, London finished his third campaign with his best performance as a professional. He caught 10 passes, tied for the second most in his career, while setting career highs with 187 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Fallers
DC Jimmy Lake
After a strong five-game stretch after the bye week, Atlanta's defense -- led by coordinator Lake -- fell apart against Carolina. The Falcons forced a trio of three-of-outs, but the Panthers scored six touchdowns and kicked one field goal on their other seven full drives.
Carolina totaled 425 net yards, its second-highest mark this season, while quarterback Bryce Young scored five touchdowns -- three through the air and two on the ground. The Falcons, who led the NFL with 21 sacks over a five-game span, failed to bring Young down Sunday.
HC Raheem Morris
Atlanta was 6-3 and two games ahead in the NFC South. It finished 8-9 and two games behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the division crown.
Morris's slogan when he arrived was to "outrun the South." The Falcons have T-shirts and sweatshirts that reflect as such. They lost their final two division games to the five-win Panthers and five-win New Orleans Saints to finish 4-2 in the South after a flawless start.
When teams crumble, Morris previously noted the head coach and quarterback get the brunt of the blame. Penix played well Sunday. That leaves Morris, who's first season on the sideline ended unceremoniously.
GM Terry Fontenot
Fontenot told fans over the summer he expected the Falcons not only to make the playoffs, but host a playoff game. Atlanta accomplished neither -- and Kirk Cousins, the quarterback Fontenot paid $90 million guaranteed through 2025, was benched after just 14 starts.
Now four years into his tenure, Fontenot owns a record of 29-39, and the Falcons haven't made the playoffs or finished with a winning record under his guidance. Atlanta has talent, but it doesn't have results -- and the NFL is a results-driven business.