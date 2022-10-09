Falcons vs. Buccaneers Inactives: Will Julio Jones Play?

The Atlanta Falcons (2-2) hit the road for an NFC South matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2), with the winner walking out of Raymond James Stadium in sole possession of first place.

The Falcons announced on Friday that tight end Kyle Pitts would miss the game due to a hamstring injury, while the Buccaneers also ruled out a handful of players multiple days in advanced.

Here are the inactives for both sides ...

Falcons:

TE Kyle Pitts

WR Jared Bernhardt

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

LB DeAngelo Malone

OT Chuma Edoga

With Pitts already confirmed out, the biggest story is that Isaiah Oliver, who returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since being activated from injured reserve, will have to wait at least another week to make his season debut. Oliver suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 4 of last season and the Falcons felt he wasn't quite ready to go at the start of this year; evidently, he still needs a little bit more time.

Ifedi was active last week while offensive guard Colby Gossett was inactive. This week, the two reserve linemen flipped.

Malone was inactive in Week 1 but has played each week since, including making a tackle for loss last week. Kwiatkoski has been inactive in every game this season. Bernhardt was inactive for the first time last week and will now miss his second consecutive game.

Receiver Bryan Edwards is active for the first time since Week 2.

Buccaneers:

TE Cameron Brate

DL Akiem Hicks

S Logan Ryan

WR Julio Jones

QB Kyle Trask

WR Breshad Perriman

The highly anticipated matchup between Jones and the team he spent the first 10 years of his career with will have to wait, as the 33-year-old receiver continues to battle the PCL injury that he suffered in Week 1.

Brate has recorded four 11 receptions for 100 yards on the season but sustained a shoulder injury last week. Hicks was inactive the previous two games with a foot injury that appears to still be bothering him. Ryan, a consistent presence on the back line of Tampa Bay's defense, has also been dealing with a foot injury.

Perriman was inactive a week ago with a hamstring injury and practiced sparingly throughout the week.

Conversely, fellow former Falcons wideout Russell Gage, who is Tampa Bay's leading receiver and was questionable with a back injury, will play.

Atlanta and Tampa Bay kick off Week 5 at 1 p.m.

