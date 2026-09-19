Falcons vs. Panthers Odds, How to Watch, Injuries for NFL Week 2

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Falcons are looking to bounce back after a Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they will face an important test as the defending NFC South champions come to town for the home opener.

They will look for an emotional boost after a sluggish offensive effort, led by third-string quarterback Cooper Rush . Bijan Robinson was a monster, managing 173 total yards and a touchdown, but the Falcons managed a paltry 13 points and did not take a single snap inside the Steelers’ red zone in the loss.

The Falcons will run Rush out again on Sunday , hoping a full week of preparation with him taking reps with the first-team offense will help this offense produce a more well-rounded performance against a divisional opponent that was beat up by the Chicago Bears.

Defensively, the Falcons understand what they need to do. Putting a clamp on Bryce Young has been difficult over the last three years, but a strong performance against Aaron Rodgers should give them confidence that they have the pieces to do it.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Sunday’s Week 2 matchup between the Falcons and Panthers.

Falcons vs. Panthers: Stats to Know

Falcons Offense: 13.0 PPG (25th), 238.0 YPG (30th), 118.0 Passing YPG (31st), 120.0 Rushing YPG (15th), -0.41 in EPA/play (-0.41)

Falcons Defense: 20.0 PPG Allowed (10th), 238.0 YPG Allowed (8th), 206.0 Passing YPG Allowed (20th), 58.0 Rushing YPG Allowed (1st), -0.35 in EPA/play Allowed (3rd)

Panthers Offense: 37.0 PPG (5th), 478.0 YPG (3rd), 353.0 Passing YPG (2nd), 125.0 Rushing YPG (12th), +0.11 in EPA/play (10th)

Panthers Defense: 59.0 PPG Allowed (32nd), 552.0 YPG Allowed (32nd), 261.0 Passing YPG Allowed (25th), 291.0 Rushing YPG Allowed (32nd), +0.34 in EPA/play Allowed (31st)

Falcons vs. Panthers: Odds, Spread, Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Spread

Panthers -2.5 (-115)

Falcons +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Panthers -150

Falcons +125

Total

OVER/UNDER 43.5 (-150/-108)

Falcons vs. Panthers: How to Watch

Date: Sunday, September 20, 2026

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA

How to Watch (Stream): FOX

Announcers: Tim Brando (play-by-play), Matt Millen (analyst), Sarah Kustok (reporter)

How to Listen Locally (Falcons Radio Network): 92.9 The Game

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

Panthers Record: 0-1

Falcons Record: 0-1

Falcons vs. Panthers: Injury Report

Panthers Injury Report

OLB Patrick Jones II (back) – QUES

DT Bobby Brown (back) – OUT

Falcons Injury Report

OG Chris Lindstrom (concussion) – QUES

CB A.J. Terrell Jr. (shoulder) – QUES

QB Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) – DOUB

QB Michael Penix Jr. (knee) – OUT

CB Billy Bowman Jr. (Achilles) – OUT

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