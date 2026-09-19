Falcons vs. Panthers Odds, How to Watch, Injuries for NFL Week 2
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ATLANTA – The Atlanta Falcons are looking to bounce back after a Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they will face an important test as the defending NFC South champions come to town for the home opener.
They will look for an emotional boost after a sluggish offensive effort, led by third-string quarterback Cooper Rush. Bijan Robinson was a monster, managing 173 total yards and a touchdown, but the Falcons managed a paltry 13 points and did not take a single snap inside the Steelers’ red zone in the loss.
The Falcons will run Rush out again on Sunday, hoping a full week of preparation with him taking reps with the first-team offense will help this offense produce a more well-rounded performance against a divisional opponent that was beat up by the Chicago Bears.
Defensively, the Falcons understand what they need to do. Putting a clamp on Bryce Young has been difficult over the last three years, but a strong performance against Aaron Rodgers should give them confidence that they have the pieces to do it.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch Sunday’s Week 2 matchup between the Falcons and Panthers.
Falcons vs. Panthers: Stats to Know
- Falcons Offense: 13.0 PPG (25th), 238.0 YPG (30th), 118.0 Passing YPG (31st), 120.0 Rushing YPG (15th), -0.41 in EPA/play (-0.41)
- Falcons Defense: 20.0 PPG Allowed (10th), 238.0 YPG Allowed (8th), 206.0 Passing YPG Allowed (20th), 58.0 Rushing YPG Allowed (1st), -0.35 in EPA/play Allowed (3rd)
- Panthers Offense: 37.0 PPG (5th), 478.0 YPG (3rd), 353.0 Passing YPG (2nd), 125.0 Rushing YPG (12th), +0.11 in EPA/play (10th)
- Panthers Defense: 59.0 PPG Allowed (32nd), 552.0 YPG Allowed (32nd), 261.0 Passing YPG Allowed (25th), 291.0 Rushing YPG Allowed (32nd), +0.34 in EPA/play Allowed (31st)
Falcons vs. Panthers: Odds, Spread, Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Spread
- Panthers -2.5 (-115)
- Falcons +2.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Panthers -150
- Falcons +125
Total
- OVER/UNDER 43.5 (-150/-108)
Falcons vs. Panthers: How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, September 20, 2026
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA
- How to Watch (Stream): FOX
- Announcers: Tim Brando (play-by-play), Matt Millen (analyst), Sarah Kustok (reporter)
- How to Listen Locally (Falcons Radio Network): 92.9 The Game
- Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer
- Panthers Record: 0-1
- Falcons Record: 0-1
Falcons vs. Panthers: Injury Report
Panthers Injury Report
- OLB Patrick Jones II (back) – QUES
- DT Bobby Brown (back) – OUT
Falcons Injury Report
- OG Chris Lindstrom (concussion) – QUES
- CB A.J. Terrell Jr. (shoulder) – QUES
- QB Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) – DOUB
- QB Michael Penix Jr. (knee) – OUT
- CB Billy Bowman Jr. (Achilles) – OUT
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Garrett Chapman is a sports broadcaster, writer, and content creator based in Atlanta. He has several years of experience covering the Atlanta sports scene, college football, Georgia high school football, recruiting for 24/7 Sports, and the NFL. You can also hear him on Sports Radio 92.9 The Game.Follow gchapatl