SI.com
Falcon Report
HomeDraftFilmsNewsFlyFalcon+
Search

Should The Falcons Consider Trading Away Veteran Contributors?

Malik Brown

The Atlanta Falcons are staring at a 0-3 start to the season.

Execution, poor coaching, and not being able to finish games have the plagued this Falcons team that looked to build off of last year’s late season run.

Things have not gone as planned, and it could get worse as the season progresses.

If things do get worse, it could be time to move some veterans for draft picks and younger assets for the foreseeable future.

Last season, the Falcons decided to trade Mohamed Sanu to the New England Patriots for a first-round pick after a bad start.

Should they do the same thing this year?

Time To Create Cap Space?

Well to begin, the Falcons don’t have much cap space heading into next season. Most of their veterans are on big contracts, and if the team isn’t not winning anytime soon it can make sense to move some contracts.

Alex Mack has been a consistent vet for the team, and moving him to a contender would be great for him. The Falcons basically drafted Matt Hennessey as his future replacement, and they have high expectations for him.

A team may be willing to give a third-round pick for Mack, which could be a win-win for both them and the Falcons.

Ricardo Allen could be another player the Falcons could decide to trade. Allen has had a hard time staying healthy the past three seasons, and Damontae Kazee has shown that he’s capable of playing free safety.

Don't Touch The Building Blocks 

Grady Jarrett and Deion Jones are the young building blocks on the team, so trading them shouldn’t be a question. They may end their career being Falcons for life.

Two veterans that are guaranteed to be on the Falcons until they retire are Matt Ryan and Julio Jones. They have produced since being drafted and have been through it all. To make things better, they’re still playing a high level and nobody is a threat of taking their job.

If the Falcons decide to trade any of their players, that means that it may be time to start looking ahead to the future. Depending on how things go from here, there may be some major changes incoming from players to the coaching staff.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

THANKS FOR READING FALCON REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three candidates to replace Dan Quinn as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons

If the Falcons keep up their 0-3 pace for 2020, they will likely be looking for a new head coach at the end of the season, if not sooner. Who could step in for Dan Quinn?

Brady Pfister

by

TexInATL

Birds Of A Feather: The Atlanta Falcons Fan Show for September 29th, 2020

The Atlanta Falcons are currently 0-3. How are the fans feeling about the Falcons after two major upsets and do they have hope going into game 4 against the Packers?

William B. Carver

by

Jbird404

Rookie Report: LB Mykal Walker Bright Spot Of Falcons' Rookie Class Against Bears

Mykal Walker Bright Spot Of Atlanta Falcons' Rookie Class Against Chicago Bears

Jeremy Johnson

NFL Facing Toughest COVID-19 Challenge Yet

How will the NFL respond to the Tennessee Titans positive coronavirus tests?

Dave Holcomb

Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! September 26th, 2020

Here's all the Atlanta Falcons news you missed since Saturday, September 26th, 2020! Check it out!

Christopher Smitherman II

Dan Quinn Speaks On Recent Collapses, Job Status, Green Bay

Quinn has seemingly survived another collapse, and will coach on to Green Bay this week.

Zach Hood

Saving The Falcons: As Bad As You Think This Dan Quinn Thing Is For The Atlanta Falcons, It's Worse

With the Falcons blowing huge leads in the fourth quarter in back-to-back weeks, Dan Quinn finally could lose his head coaching job. Maybe. Sigh.

Terence Moore

by

MattySolo

Atlanta Falcons vs Chicago Bears Game Thread

Here are all the Live Game Updates for the Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears football game on Sept. 27, 2020! Comment below and get engaged with other Falcons fans!

Jeff Armstrong

by

ceokylecobb

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 34: How Does Dan Quinn Still Have A Job With The Falcons?

Another week, another embarrassing loss. Will the Falcons' loss to the Chicago Bears finally be enough to get Dan Quinn fired?

Brady Pfister

by

eddiefinance

5 Observations from Falcons Second Straight Blown Loss

What happened to the Atlanta Falcons against the Chicago Bears?

Dave Holcomb