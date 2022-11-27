Skip to main content

Falcons at Commanders Inactives: DT Jalen Dalton OUT, But Who Else?

Jalen Dalton was in line for an expanded role on the Atlanta Falcons defensive line. However, a toe injury will hold him out against the Washington Commanders.

The Atlanta Falcons (5-6) are just minutes away from kicking off against the Washington Commanders (6-5), and we now have more details on today's game.

Earlier this week, the Falcons placed tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta'Quon Graham on Injured Reserve (IR) with knee injuries but the show must go on for Atlanta.

Here's a look at their inactives for the week ...

DT Jalen Dalton

S Jovante Moffatt

CB Cornell Armstrong

ILB Nate Landman

OL Chma Edoga

WR Frank Darby

There was hope that Dalton, who filled Graham's role after he was hurt last week, to fulfill a lot of those open snaps at the defensive tackle position. However, he's out with a toe injury. That means undrafted free agent Timmy Horne and Abdullah Anderson will man the middle of the defensive line alongside Grady Jarrett for most of the game today.

Here's a look at the Commanders' inactives ...

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Taylor Heinicke
Play

Falcons Face 'Smarter' Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke: 5 Questions Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Atlanta Falcons look to stay winning against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

By Jeremy Brener
76FB5279-B762-43E2-A4FE-CBEF8A6C0BF5
Play

Falcons at Commanders: Kyle Pitts OUT, Chase Young Sick?

The Washington Commanders host the Atlanta Falcons Sunday afternoon in the DMV.

By Jeremy Brener
USATSI_19473140
Play

Falcons vs. Commanders Preview: Atlanta Looks To Move Forward Without TE Kyle Pitts

The Atlanta Falcons are currently in the hunt for a division title, but the team will have to continue their journey without second-year tight end Kyle Pitts.

By Coty Davis

DE Chase Young

WR Dax Milne

CB Benjamin St-Juste

LB De'Jon Harris

G Chris Paul

Young was slated to return to the field after a year-long absence this week from an ACL recovery. However, he's feeling under the weather and will have to wait another week to make his long-awaited return.

The Commanders and Falcons kick off at 1 p.m. at FedEx Field.

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here

Taylor Heinicke
News

Falcons Face 'Smarter' Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke: 5 Questions Ahead of Sunday's Game

By Jeremy Brener
76FB5279-B762-43E2-A4FE-CBEF8A6C0BF5
News

Falcons at Commanders: Kyle Pitts OUT, Chase Young Sick?

By Jeremy Brener
USATSI_19473140
News

Falcons vs. Commanders Preview: Atlanta Looks To Move Forward Without TE Kyle Pitts

By Coty Davis
ChumaEdoga
News

Falcons OL Controversy: Who Starts at LG vs. Commanders?

By Daniel Flick
USATSI_17464827
News

Falcons to Activate Jalen Mayfield Off IR vs. Commanders?

By Harrison Reno
Dalton
News

Falcons Injury Update: DT Jalen Dalton to Play vs. Commanders?

By Daniel Flick
19029577
News

Falcons Miss on WR Bryan Edwards, But Trade Remains Correct Decision

By Daniel Flick
Bryan Edwards
News

Falcons Cut WR Bryan Edwards, Sign Frank Darby

By Falcon Report Staff