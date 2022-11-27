Falcons at Commanders Inactives: DT Jalen Dalton OUT, But Who Else?

The Atlanta Falcons (5-6) are just minutes away from kicking off against the Washington Commanders (6-5), and we now have more details on today's game.

Earlier this week, the Falcons placed tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta'Quon Graham on Injured Reserve (IR) with knee injuries but the show must go on for Atlanta.

Here's a look at their inactives for the week ...

DT Jalen Dalton

S Jovante Moffatt

CB Cornell Armstrong

ILB Nate Landman

OL Chma Edoga

WR Frank Darby

There was hope that Dalton, who filled Graham's role after he was hurt last week, to fulfill a lot of those open snaps at the defensive tackle position. However, he's out with a toe injury. That means undrafted free agent Timmy Horne and Abdullah Anderson will man the middle of the defensive line alongside Grady Jarrett for most of the game today.

Here's a look at the Commanders' inactives ...

DE Chase Young

WR Dax Milne

CB Benjamin St-Juste

LB De'Jon Harris

G Chris Paul

Young was slated to return to the field after a year-long absence this week from an ACL recovery. However, he's feeling under the weather and will have to wait another week to make his long-awaited return.

The Commanders and Falcons kick off at 1 p.m. at FedEx Field.

