How 2 Atlanta Falcons Went From 'Polar Opposites' to Close Friends, Wedding Guests
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner and his wife, Sydney, were walking through a suburban Atlanta grocery store with their son, Henry, on May 13 when Charlie's phone rang.
It was Ross Dwelley, one of Woerner's teammates the past four years with the San Francisco 49ers. The occasion? Dwelley told Woerner their time sharing a locker room wasn't over yet.
The last time they'd talked, Dwelley appeared likely to sign with another team. The phone call came as a welcome surprise.
"We were just so excited, because there was like a 10% chance that it could happen," Woerner told FalconsSI. "And when it did, it was like, 'Let's go, that's exciting.'"
Dwelley's excitement hadn't waned by the time he called Woerner - because he'd only made two others: To his mom, Joan, and dad, Peter. Their enthusiasm quickly spread to their better halves.
"I was excited to talk to him and see his reaction, and we were just stoked," Dwelley told FalconsSI. "And instantly, our wives started talking to each other, so it was a good deal."
Woerner and Dwelley's friendship extends far beyond football - so much when Dwelley married his wife, Danielle, in Lake Tahoe last June that Woerner was in the wedding.
By then, the two had only known each other for three years. It didn't matter - they spent considerable time with each other in San Francisco and grew extremely close.
Now a year removed from Tahoe, Woerner, who married Sydney in 2020, looks back on the Dwelley family's wedding with wholesome memories.
"I remember how beautiful it was, first of all," Woerner said. "I remember how happy I was for him and Danielle to be married. Man, what a beautiful wedding it was. What a fun way to celebrate them in a beautiful area. It was just a pleasure and honor to be in his wedding."
When the Falcons signed Dwelley, tight end coach Kevin Koger quickly discovered Woerner's involvement in the wedding and how tightknit the duo is away from football.
"I thought that was pretty cool," Koger told FalconsSI. "Those guys are really close."
The 49ers made the NFC Championship each of the last three years and went to the Super Bowl this past season. As such, Woerner and Dwelley were around one another much more often than teammates on other teams due to the nature of their seasons.
But friendship for the two isn't necessarily a natural fit.
Woerner hails from Tiger, Ga., less than two hours north of Atlanta. He went to college at the University of Georgia. Dwelley, conversely, lived in northern California from fourth grade through high school and attended the University of San Diego on the state's southwest tip.
Their upbringings were completely different - but it's had no bearing on their relationship.
"It's funny - that's the thing about football, like they're polar opposites, but football has made them so close," Koger said. "Like, I don't know if blood and being actually related can make them closer."
While their bond is close, their attire certainly differs, starting with their shoe selection. Dwelley said he wears Nike Dunks, Uggs and Adicane slides - the latter of which is an every-day part of his wardrobe. Woerner, conversely, wears Crocs, boots and Hoka's.
"In terms of style and stuff, I'd say we're completely different," Dwelley said. "I just have my California SoCal leisurely wear, and he wears his Masters stuff."
Nevertheless, Dwelley noted he and Woerner clicked right away - though naturally, their paths to the sport's highest level were quite different.
Dwelley didn't play football as a junior in high school, instead opting to focus on baseball. He played as a senior and was the offensive MVP at Oak Ridge High School, but he had no recruiting pages or scholarship offers.
The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Dwelley found a spot at San Diego, and after five years of college, he arrived in San Francisco as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He was cut after training camp but joined the practice squad and ultimately played in 11 games as a rookie. In each offseason from 2020-23, he signed one-year contracts to remain with the 49ers.
Woerner's journey was much more glamorous. He was a 4-star recruit out of Rabun County High School, choosing Georgia over Alabama and Clemson, among several others.
The 49ers drafted Woerner in the sixth round in 2020, and he played in all but two games throughout his four years out west.
Dwelley was entering his third professional season when Woerner was selected. Instead of being competitors at a spot where teams often only carry four players, the two found common ground in how they carried themselves.
"I just liked how he played the game and I respected who he was as a man," Dwelley said. "He was just a hard worker, he really cared about his family - and that's a lot of the same values I hold as well. We just clicked and became really close."
Woerner said he's recognized the differences between he and Dwelley started with their geographical roots, but he feels the two have contradicted societal standards en route to building an unmistakable friendship.
"Obviously the bond is football," Woerner said. "The bond is hard work, and that just stemmed a lot of other things. And I feel like we do a good job going against what society wants us to do - what society wants is people who are different to not like each other.
"We look through things that we may disagree upon, and we're still really good friends."
Even in their reunion, Woerner and Dwelley differ. While in San Francisco, Woerner left Georgia residency for the first time. Now, Dwelley is effectively doing the same but in reverse, departing California for Atlanta.
Woerner has helped ease Dwelley's transition, showing him local areas and where to live. It's a glimpse of leadership from the 26-year-old Woerner, whose guidance and vocal presence resembles that of the 29-year-old Dwelley.
And this, Koger said, is just the start of their similarities.
"They came from a place they won a lot of football games; they play football at a really high level," Koger said. "They have really good insight. They voice their opinions, and they have really good opinions. It's good to have those guys in the room, guys that have played a lot of football.
"To have those guys, and those guys being able to share their experiences with other guys in the room, just makes everybody better. So, it's good having those guys in the room."
Koger added Woerner and Dwelley are both down to earth. Dwelley threw several more traits onto the ever-growing list.
"I think we're pretty similar players," Dwelley said. "We both block really well. We can both block really well on the move. We can both block in the trenches, too. Both good route runners, have good hands. So, I think our games match each other pretty well."
The Falcons report to Flowery Branch for the start of training camp July 24. Woerner, who signed a three-year, $12 million contract with Atlanta in March, and Dwelley, who's on another one-year deal worth up to $1.1 million, are both expected to make the final roster.
Atlanta's tight end room is led by fourth-year pro Kyle Pitts, the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history at No. 4 overall in 2021 and a player projected to have a resurgent 2024 campaign.
Pitts will be the room's primary receiving threat. Dwelley and Woerner are both block-first players, giving first-year offensive coordinator Zac Robinson and the rest of Atlanta's rushing attack a pair of unsung heroes.
But neither Woerner nor Dwelley are particularly focused on their numbers. They've tasted immense team success next to one another but have no rings to show for it. They're determined to help Atlanta reach the NFL's biggest stage.
And perhaps most importantly, they're excited they get to chase their dream together one more time.
"I remember after we lost the Super Bowl, I kind of thought we would never play [together] again," Woerner said. "So, it's a really, really cool opportunity to be able to play together again."