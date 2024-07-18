Atlanta Falcons Training Camp Preview: Kyle Pitts Looking for Resurgence
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons begin training camp in less than a week, marking the start of a new chapter under head coach Raheem Morris.
But it's also fresh beginnings for tight end coach Kevin Koger, who was hired by Morris in early February after three seasons in the same role with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Koger's room is small, holding only five players on Atlanta's 90-man roster, but could produce one of the biggest storylines surrounding the Falcons' offense this fall: The fourth-year results of Kyle Pitts.
Around Pitts, the Falcons signed a pair of former San Francisco 49ers tight ends in Charlie Woerner and Ross Dwelley, in addition to striking a post-draft deal with former Oklahoma tight end Austin Stogner. The only other returning member to the room is 2022 sixth-round pick John FitzPatrick, who's back for his third year.
Here's what to know about the Falcons' tight end room entering the new season.
Depth Chart
1. Kyle Pitts
2. Charlie Woerner
3. Ross Dwelley
4. John FitzPatrick
5. Austin Stogner
Biggest Questions
1. Can Pitts return to prior form?
In 2021, Pitts became the highest drafted tight end in league history at No. 4 overall - and delivered on the hype, earning a Pro Bowl nod. However, he had a down 2022 season that ended prematurely with a knee injury, and he still wasn't fully healthy by the time the 2023 season began, with his condition worsening as the year progressed. Quarterback play was subpar each season.
But now, Pitts is healthy. He spent the spring learning both receiver and tight end in new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson's scheme, and with the addition of veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, Pitts has the ingredients for a breakthrough season.
Morris and Robinson have both noted the benefits Cousins provides to Pitts, with Morris noting the four-time Pro Bowl passer has the detail and experience to tell Pitts exactly where he needs to be. Robinson focused on post-snap processing, stating Cousins can get through reads in a manner that enables Pitts to see six or seven targets per game, with several coming as a secondary option.
Pitts began recruiting Cousins before free agency began. The two showed strong chemistry during OTAs and minicamp, and Pitts should emerge as a big-bodied, reliable target for Cousins this fall.
Now, the question becomes whether Pitts can turn promise into production for the first time in three years - and reshape his career trajectory in the process.
2. How much of a factor are Woerner and Dwelley in the passing game?
Under previous head coach and offensive play-caller Arthur Smith, the Falcons relied heavily on tight ends, even those beyond Pitts.
Last season, Jonnu Smith finished third on the team with 528 receiving yards, while his 70 targets and 50 receptions ranked fourth. He tied for second in receiving touchdowns with three. The year before, backup tight end MyCole Pruitt tied for the team lead with four receiving scores.
But this season, the Falcons' complementary tight ends come with little track record of aerial success.
In his four-year NFL career, Woerner has played in 65 games but has only 11 receptions for 120 yards to his name. Dwelley, across six years and 84 contests, has made 44 catches for 518 yards and five scores.
Dwelley told Falcons on SI during OTAs he and Woerner are similar are similar players, headlined by their blocking abilities both in the trenches and on the move. They're expected to be block-first players used primarily as last resort targets rather than featured pieces.
Thus, after years of multiple tight ends contributing through the air, the Falcons will be heavily reliant on Pitts, while Dwelley and Woerner are likely more unheralded players who assist Atlanta's rushing attack.
3. What happens to FitzPatrick if Atlanta carries three tight ends?
Much like Dwelley and Woerner, FitzPatrick is known as a blocker. He's had something of an arduous two professional seasons, missing most of his rookie year in 2022 with an undisclosed injury believed to be related to the surgeries he had on both feet earlier in the year, before making the roster out of camp in 2023.
FitzPatrick played in nine games last season but saw only 18 snaps on offense and 83 on special teams. He caught just one pass for 12 yards while making three tackles in kick return coverage.
With a new coaching staff and a pair of experienced complementary options in the tight end room, FitzPatrick appears to be on the outside looking in for the roster this fall, unless the Falcons opt to carry four tight ends.
Last season, the Los Angeles Rams, where both Morris and Robinson coached, had four tight ends on their initial roster, as did the Falcons. With FitzPatrick's special teams prowess, perhaps he makes the roster - but his on-field skill set closely mirrors that of Woerner and Dwelley.
Thus, the Falcons have an interesting decision to make on FitzPatrick's future - one that should become clearer as training camp progresses.
Extracurriculars
During OTAs, Cousins jogged to the other end of the field after completing a drill and called out to Stogner - but he addressed him with a nickname: Sleep Number. The origins of the tag remain unknown, but with the "Sleep Number" bedding company known for its comforting nature, it appears driven toward Stogner's soft hands.
Woerner received a three-year, $12 million contract at the start of free agency, with the price tag surprising many. The more Robinson brought him up impromptu, the clearer it became: Atlanta is quite excited about Woerner's impact potential, from handling blocking duties to manipulating personnel packages.
The Falcons will hold two open practices this fall, one July 27 and the other Aug. 2.