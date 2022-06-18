Former Falcons DE Steven Means Signs With New Team

After four years in Atlanta, defensive end Steven Means is moving on. After participating in their mandatory minicamp tryout earlier this week, Means has signed with the Baltimore Ravens, a team that he played with in 2014.

Means joined the Atlanta Falcons prior to Week 2 of the 2018 season and made eight appearances, four of which were starts, in his first season with the team. He posted 14 tackles, one sack and three tackles-for-loss.

Means' efforts resulted in a one-year contract for 2019, but he tore his Achilles during OTAs and missed the entire season. Still, Atlanta brought Means back on another one-year deal in 2020, which turned into his best professional season to date, posting career-highs in games played (16) and sacks (three), while also starting 11 contests

While the decision makers that brought him in were relieved of their duties during the 2020 season, Means' performance impressed the new regime enough to warrant a fourth consecutive one-year contract. The University of Buffalo product started all 14 games that he appeared in, breaking his career-high mark set the year before.

Means totaled 43 tackles, two of which for loss, and one sack. He was also a part of the "signal callers meeting" led by defensive coordinator Dean Pees, highlighting Means' leadership and locker room value. Head coach Arthur Smith is similarly high on Means.

“I’ve a got great appreciation for Steven Means and what he does,” Smith said. “We’ve got some really good veterans here. Steven Means is about as tough of a guy that I’ve been around and a really quality person, too. Really fun to work with Steven.”

While his numbers were never the flashiest, Means was responsible for setting strong edges and defending the run, a valuable part in Pees' defense. He was also a respected presence among his peers and, if nothing else, will bring substantial value off the field in Baltimore.