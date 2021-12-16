Falcons 'Ice Cubes': Matt Ryan's 2 Harshest Critics Love Kyle Pitts

From the kids: “Hi Kyle Pitts, we hope you have a good day, man. And um, are you eating eggs like us? We are, but nobody cares about eggs.”

Matt Ryan isn't cool. Kyle Pitts is cool.

That's not an editorial comment from FalconsSI - it's the esteemed opinion of two of the critics who best know the Atlanta Falcons starting QB - his twin sons, Marshall and Johnny.

“They do not think I’m cool. They tell me I’m a bad dancer — I get all that kind of stuff from them. And I’m not (a good dancer). I mean, they’re not wrong,” Ryan said in a recent visit with the New York Post.

“So yeah, they’re not impressed with me.”

Ryan, the former NFL MVP, has of course had a career that is fully impressive. But the 3-year-old boys likely take him for granted - maybe as some in the Falcons fan base do - while naturally being far more thrilled by Atlanta's latest sensational weapon, rookie tight end Kyle Pitts.

Ryan’s wife, Sarah, frequently posts social media content of Marshall and Johnny, most recently with a focus on their adorable enthusiasm about Pitts, the first-round pick of the Falcons who is already emerging as an NFL star.

In a recent post, the boys are dressed in superhero gear (because that is what 3-year-old boys do, and they do not need a contextual reason for it) while giving the Falcons new standout a shoutout.

From the kids: “Hi Kyle Pitts, we hope you have a good day, man. And um, are you eating eggs like us? We are, but nobody cares about eggs.”

That was a morning message for Pitts ahead of the Falcons’ Week 14 matchup against the Panthers, which Atlanta won, allowing the club to remain in the NFC playoff chase. This week the 6-7 Falcons play at 7-6 San Francisco, and of course, the "Ice Cubes'' - sons of "Matty Ice'' - will be watching.

Or, at least they will be watching Kyle Pitts.

“They know I play football and they know football and that kind of stuff, but I don’t really think they kind of understand what’s going on,” said Ryan, amused ... just like the rest of us.