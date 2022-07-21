Skip to main content

Report: 'Don't Be Surprised' if Falcons Pursue Jimmy Garoppolo

Could the San Francisco 49ers QB be on his way to Atlanta?

The Atlanta Falcons have experienced an offseason full of change at the quarterback position.

After moving 14-year starter Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts in March, the team quickly added veteran free agent Marcus Mariota and later drafted Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder in the third round.

However, the carousel might not be over quite yet. According to Heavy, the Falcons are potentially in the market for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

"Don't be surprised if the Falcons jump in," Heavy's Matt Lombardo tweeted. "You aren't going to know about Desmond Ridder for two or three years, at best, and they can't afford to wait that long."

Garoppolo, 30, was given permission yesterday by the 49ers to seek a trade, as the team will be rolling with last year's No. 3 overall pick, signal caller Trey Lance.

With Garoppolo's market now officially heating up, buzz will begin rolling out regarding his potential landing spot. With the Falcons currently holding a quarterback battle between a player who hasn't started a game since his benching in 2019 and a rookie third-rounder, acquiring a player like Garoppolo, who's proven to be capable of leading a team deep into the playoffs, is certainly an intriguing possibility.

Garoppolo is expected to be traded soon, giving him little time to learn a new playbook and acquaint himself to his teammates before the season kicks off. Should Atlanta trade for the Eastern Illinois graduate, he'd instantly become the favorite to win the job, but would be faced with the same problem as Mariota - how long before Ridder gets his chance?

Until then, kick back and relax, because the days leading up to Garoppolo's trade promise to be nothing short of crazy, eventful and, seemingly, filled with Falcons buzz.

