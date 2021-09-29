LISTEN: Why Has Falcons' Kyle Pitts Been Quiet So Far?

Locked On Falcons: Week 3 All-22 Review: Diagnosing the Falcons Offensive Problems and Looking For Solutions

When the Atlanta Falcons selected Kyle Pitts with the No. 4 overall pick in last April's NFL Draft, they obviously expected him to impact the offense immediately.

So far, not so good.

Pitts has underperformed through three games, catching just 11 passes for 139 yards. He has yet to catch his first NFL touchdown. He was not even targeted until the fourth quarter during last Sunday's win against the New York Giants.

Perhaps the offense's underwhelming start to the season can be traced to not utilizing Pitts enough. Once quarterback Matt Ryan began targeting Pitts, good things started to happen.

On the game-tying drive, Pitts converted a 3rd-and-8 to extend the possession that ultimately resulted in a touchdown. On the game's final drive, Pitts caught a 25-yard pass from Ryan that put the Falcons into field goal range.

If the Falcons want to fix their offensive woes, turning to their top draft pick more often seems a no-brainer.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman breaks down the All-22 film from the Falcons' Week 3 win over the Giants.

He discusses how the subpar results from the Falcons through three games is due to the worst-case scenarios coming true for every aspect of the team's offense, including their quarterback play, running game, offensive line, receivers and play-calling.

Then, he discusses the schematic changes that led to a career day for cornerback Isaiah Oliver in Week 3, as well as if offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield's improvement was thanks to questionable decisions by the Giants. Then, he gets into why Pitts was so quiet and how the Falcons can avoid that result in future games, as well as ways in which the team can improve upon down Week 3 performances from Matt Ryan and Calvin Ridley.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

