Falcons Re-Sign RB Qadree Ollison; What's Next For Atlanta?

The Atlanta Falcons inched a step closer to filling out their offseason roster Monday by re-signing running back Qadree Ollison. Terms of the deal have yet to be disclosed.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Qadree Ollison Atlanta Falcons Communications Arthur Smith Arthur Smith

Ollison, 25, played in eight games for the Falcons last season. He rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Ollison has bounced back and forth from the practice squad to the active roster since the Falcons drafted him in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Last season, Ollison didn't see the field until November, proving himself to be an added depth piece later on in the season.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Mike Davis Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Mike Davis Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports Cordarrelle Patterson

With Ollison in the fold, the Falcons have four running backs on the roster, joining Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson and Damien Williams, who signed with the team earlier in the offseason after one year with the Chicago Bears.

While it's customary to have four running backs on the roster at this point in the year, the question now comes as to whether the Falcons draft an additional running back to join the squad.

It seemed likely when there were only three running backs on the roster, but with Ollison making four, running back becomes less of a need for the Falcons when the draft hits next month.

General manager Terry Fontenot adopts a "best player available" mentality when it comes to the draft. And with nine picks this draft, there's a decent chance a running back has a shot to join the team. However, with Ollison on the roster, he becomes primary competition for the rookie-to-be running back.