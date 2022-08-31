The Atlanta Falcons have finished the final day of roster cuts and now have their eyes set towards the regular season.

After starting Tuesday with 80 players, the Falcons announced 27 cuts, featuring a mix of seasoned veterans and inexperienced players looking to make their mark in the league.

There were several players who made the roster that would've been surprises at the onset of training camp, including receiver Jared Bernhardt, corner Dee Alford, nose tackle Timothy Horne, inside linebacker Nate Landman and outside linebacker Quinton Bell.

While the feel-good stories are one of the biggest positives from cut day, the opposite is true for the players who entered camp presumably on the right side of the bubble but now find themselves out of work.

Here are several who fit the bill, be it at the start of the offseason or at some point during the preseason.

Anthony Firkser

After previously spending two successful seasons with the Tennessee Titans under Falcons coach Arthur Smith, Firkser seemed to be the obvious option to replace Hayden Hurst as Atlanta's No. 2 pass catching tight end.

In the end, it seems as if the Falcons have opted for Parker Hesse in that role, with star Kyle Pitts and rookie John FitzPatrick joining quarterback hybrid Feleipe Franks to fill up the room. Firkser had a shaky camp creating separation, and Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot evidently felt that he just didn't do enough.

Caleb Huntley and Qadree Ollison

Two of Atlanta's biggest standouts in the preseason finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Huntley and Ollison were cut for the same reason: the Falcons merely ran out of spots.

Cordarrelle Patterson wasn't going anywhere from the start, and Tyler Allgeier is highly thought of inside the building. Avery Williams has immense special teams value, while Damien Williams has had a good camp and was held out of the preseason finale, a clear indication he made the team.

Both big, powerful running backs, Huntley and Ollison impressed when given the opportunity, and will almost certainly return to the Falcons' practice squad if they clear waivers. Atlanta is high on both Huntley and Ollison; the fact both were cut is much more a nod to the depth of the room than an indictment on the players.

Nick Kwiatkoski

A seventh-year pro who's started 34 career games, Kwiatkoski seemed poised to play a depth role at inside linebacker for Atlanta's defense. However, Landman's emergence and the return of Deion Jones ultimately put Kwiatkoski on the roster bubble, and the team opted for the younger option in Landman.

Smith has long expressed his appreciation for the talent and depth inside the room. Much like the running backs, Kwiatkoski's release is more about the other players claiming their spots rather than him outright losing it.

Frank Darby

A 2021 sixth-round pick, Darby quickly became a fan favorite due to his bubbly personality and infectious energy. However, the on-field production simply wasn't there for the former Arizona State wideout, as he followed up his one-catch rookie season with an inconsistent training camp.

Darby had positive moments on special teams, but he's not the player there that KhaDarel Hodge is. Similarly, Darby has made flash plays as a receiver, but he was outperformed by Bernhardt, who's much newer to the position.

From a character standpoint, Darby was one of the best on Atlanta's team. His energy made him popular inside the team, and his presence was particular important as the Falcons reached the dog days of summer. However, he simply couldn't reach the level he needed to on the gridiron to make the roster. The practice squad seems to be a likely option, should he go unclaimed.

Abdullah Anderson

One month ago, Anderson wasn't on Atlanta's roster. One week ago, he wouldn't have made this list. And yet, after the Falcons lost preseason standout Jalen Dalton due to an injury suffered against the New York Jets, Anderson looked more than capable of filling his role as an inside (3-technique)/outside (5-technique) player in Atlanta's variety of fronts, where versatility is key.

Stout at the line of scrimmage with good lateral range, Anderson showed well for himself during his time in Atlanta. Unfortunately for him, the timing simply wasn't right, as the Falcons opted to keep the injured Marlon Davidson instead.

Considering the profiles of these players, it's likely this isn't the end of the line for any of them. Atlanta's practice squad is certainly a possibility, as is another team's active roster. In the meantime, all they can do is sit and wait, hoping for another opportunity to continue living their dream.

