Falcons Top Fantasy Football Breakout Candidate?

The Atlanta Falcons had an eventful offseason that featured something of a makeover on the offensive side of the ball.

Out went quarterback Matt Ryan, receiver Russell Gage, tight end Hayden Hurst, and suspended wideout Calvin Ridley; in came veteran free agent passer Marcus Mariota, third-year pass-catcher Bryan Edwards, tight end Anthony Firkser and rookies Drake London (receiver), Desmond Ridder (quarterback) and Tyler Allgeier (running back).

While the Falcons return star tight end Kyle Pitts and playmaking running back Cordarrelle Patterson, there are still several targets to go around amongst the team's receivers. However, Atlanta's top fantasy football breakout candidate can be found in the backfield

One year after Patterson did the same, Allgeier has been given the nod prior to the start of his first professional season, according to The Athletic.

The rookie fifth-round running back might end up being the most anonymous player on this list, but he’s going to get some work. Starting running back Cordarrelle Patterson lost effectiveness as the season went on last year, and head coach Arthur Smith is determined to re-establish some semblance of the running game he had as offensive coordinator in Tennessee two seasons ago. Allgeier was third in the NCAA in yards (1,606) and carries (276) last season. He’s a Smith-style back. - The Athletic's Josh Kendall

According to ESPN, Allgeier is expected to be a top-2 running back in the offense behind 31-year-old Cordarrelle Patterson.

Patterson should be the starter after an electric 2021 season where he led the team in rushing yards and touchdowns, but his age presents opportunity for the 22-year-old to gain more touches.

Patterson has been pretty durable throughout his career, only missing two games in the first nine seasons in the NFL.

Allgeier had a masterful career at BYU, which saw him total 2,899 yards and 36 career touchdowns. Using the 151st overall pick on him is something the scouting staff was happy about, especially because of his experience at another position on the other side of the ball.

Handcuffs are incredibly important in the NFL if an injury occurs, and while Patterson has avoided the injury bug for the most part in his career, having some insurance with a 31-year-old running back in redraft formats is ideal.

Allgeier will have the potential to seize the starting role in the offense for years to come with a successful rookie campaign, making him a valuable add in dynasty formats as well.

Allgeier is a big question mark entering his rookie season with the Falcons, but his potential output combined with his under-the-radar buzz makes him a low-risk, high-reward player to draft late in your draft this summer.