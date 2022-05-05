Should Falcons Revisit Signing WR Jarvis Landry?

The free agent wideout met with the team in March, but is still unsigned.

While the Atlanta Falcons drafted an Offensive Rookie of the Year contender in wide receiver Drake London, the team could use another target to pair alongside London and help new quarterback Marcus Mariota.

One player that could be the upgrade the Falcons are looking for is five-time Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry.

Landry, 29, was cut by the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason after four seasons with the team. Landry is on his way out to make room for new acquisition Amari Cooper, who the team traded for earlier in the offseason.

Landry is about to enter his ninth NFL season and will seek his third NFL city. The Falcons have the ability to make a home for Landry, immediately placing him in the starting slot receiver role over incumbent starter Olamide Zacchaeus.

The Falcons were already in the receiver market before Calvin Ridley's suspension, and even after drafting London and signing Auden Tate, the team is desperate.

Landry visited the Falcons back in March shortly after his release from the Browns, but no deal came into fruition. The veteran wideout remains unsigned even after the NFL Draft.

Last season in Cleveland, Landry struggled, playing in only 12 games and catching a career-worst 52 passes for 570 yards and two touchdowns.

As a veteran who once led the NFL in receptions, he could be a safety blanket for Mariota in the slot and bounce back to the player he used to be back in his Miami Dolphins and early Browns days.