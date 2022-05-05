Skip to main content

Should Falcons Revisit Signing WR Jarvis Landry?

The free agent wideout met with the team in March, but is still unsigned.

While the Atlanta Falcons drafted an Offensive Rookie of the Year contender in wide receiver Drake London, the team could use another target to pair alongside London and help new quarterback Marcus Mariota.

One player that could be the upgrade the Falcons are looking for is five-time Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry.

Jarvis Landry

Jarvis Landry

Arthur Smith - Absolute Nonsense

Arthur Smith

Calvin Ridley Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants

Calvin Ridley

Landry, 29, was cut by the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason after four seasons with the team. Landry is on his way out to make room for new acquisition Amari Cooper, who the team traded for earlier in the offseason.

Landry is about to enter his ninth NFL season and will seek his third NFL city. The Falcons have the ability to make a home for Landry, immediately placing him in the starting slot receiver role over incumbent starter Olamide Zacchaeus.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17163848
Play

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones In 'Minor' Car Accident

Follow along with Falcon Report for up-to-date news on the NFL firings and hirings

By Falcon Report Staff10 hours ago
10 hours ago
USATSI_18121537
Play

Falcons Draft: Is QB Desmond Ridder Long-Term Solution?

The Atlanta Falcons may have a plan in motion to develop Desmond Ridder as the next franchise quarterback

By Cole Thompson17 hours ago
17 hours ago
USATSI_18170353
Play

Did Falcons Win NFL Draft? Pro Football Focus Shares Atlanta's Grade

The Atlanta Falcons received a near perfect grade during Pro Football Focus' review of the 2022 NFL Draft.

By Coty Davis20 hours ago
20 hours ago

The Falcons were already in the receiver market before Calvin Ridley's suspension, and even after drafting London and signing Auden Tate, the team is desperate.

Landry visited the Falcons back in March shortly after his release from the Browns, but no deal came into fruition. The veteran wideout remains unsigned even after the NFL Draft.

USATSI_17479318

Jarvis Landry

Calvin Ridley Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Calvin Ridley

cord-arms-atl-clutch

Cordarrelle Patterson

Last season in Cleveland, Landry struggled, playing in only 12 games and catching a career-worst 52 passes for 570 yards and two touchdowns.

As a veteran who once led the NFL in receptions, he could be a safety blanket for Mariota in the slot and bounce back to the player he used to be back in his Miami Dolphins and early Browns days.

USATSI_17163848
News

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones In 'Minor' Car Accident

By Falcon Report Staff10 hours ago
USATSI_18121537
News

Falcons Draft: Is QB Desmond Ridder Long-Term Solution?

By Cole Thompson17 hours ago
USATSI_18170353
News

Did Falcons Win NFL Draft? Pro Football Focus Shares Atlanta's Grade

By Coty Davis20 hours ago
USATSI_13547028
News

Ryan Tannehill Won't 'Mentor' Malik Willis; Will Falcons QB Marcus Mariota Do The Same?

By Jeremy Brener22 hours ago
Tyler
News

Falcons Share Draft Decision On RB Tyler Allgeier; New Lead Back?

By Coty Davis23 hours ago
Kyle Pitts in London vs. Jets
News

Falcons Playing Overseas in 2022? - NFL International Schedule Revealed

By David HarrisonMay 4, 2022
ArnoldEbiketie
News

Falcons Draft: Can Rookie DE Arnold Ebiketie Fix Pass Rush?

By Jeremy BrenerMay 4, 2022
RGIII_WAS
News

Robert Griffin III to Falcons? Former Heisman QB Likes 'Great Situation' in Atlanta

By Timm HammMay 4, 2022