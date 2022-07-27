Falcons Star TE Kyle Pitts Shares Lofty Expectations; Super Bowl Aspirations?

The Atlanta Falcons went 7-10 last season and extended their playoff drought to four seasons.

Still, one of the team's brightest young pieces believes the tides are changing, with second-year pro Kyle Pitts doubling down on receiver Olamide Zaccheaus' playoff prediction.

"I do think we're going to contend and be able to fight for the playoffs and maybe the Super Bowl," Pitts told The Athletic. "It's a new year. I don't think about the past and negative things."

One of six rookies to make last year's Pro Bowl, Pitts is quickly emerging as a star for the Falcons. Arriving with enormous expectations as a top-5 pick, Pitts trailed only Mike Ditka in receiving yards among rookie tight ends in league history.

Pitts entered the season being unable to legally drink and closed it as Atlanta's leader in targets (110), receptions (68) and yards (1,026). Perhaps most impressive about the 21-year-old's rookie season is that he did so without much help around him.

When the Falcons selected Pitts, he was poised to join an offense that featured star receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. As things played out, Jones was traded shortly thereafter, and Ridley played just five games before opting out due to mental health reasons.

With Atlanta adding receivers Drake London and Bryan Edwards this offseason, Pitts should have a stronger supporting cast and has a chance to see more 1-on-1 matchups. The goal for Pitts will be avoiding the ever-popular "sophomore slump," and establishing himself as one of the game's elite tight ends.

Some might argue he's already there, and with his physical traits and historic rookie year production, it's a fair sentiment. Regardless, if Pitts shows improvement - according to him, the mental aspect is the biggest area of growth needed - he could be in store for another special season, one that he hopes results in his first playoff appearance.