Madden 23 Ratings: Falcons WR Drake London Too Low?
When Madden is released every year, rookies often start out with a low rating that might not exactly resemble their talents.
Last year, tight end Kyle Pitts had the highest rating of any rookie with an 81 overall. Now, he finds himself a few points higher after proving himself in his rookie season.
That's exactly what Atlanta Falcons rookie wide receiver Drake London will have to do after receiving a rating of 75, tied for 3rd-best on his own team.
That seems low for a player projected to be the top wideout in the offense, but London has the same amount of games played in the NFL as the majority of America ... zero.
While London's initial ratings are probably something he isn't pleased with, he'll have every opportunity to drive those numbers up in his rookie season.
Here's a look at the rest of the Falcons wide receiver rankings ...
Overall
Calvin Ridley: 86
Bryan Edwards: 77
Auden Tate: 75
Drake London: 75
Damiere Byrd: 74
Olamide Zaccheaus: 70
Cameron Batson: 69
Geronimo Allison: 69
KhaDarel Hodge: 69
Frank Darby: 64
Speed
Calvin Ridley: 93
Damiere Byrd: 93
Cameron Batson: 92
Bryan Edwards: 89
Olamide Zaccheaus: 89
Frank Darby: 88
Drake London: 88
KhaDarel Hodge: 87
Geronimo Allison: 86
Auden Tate: 85
Acceleration
Calvin Ridley: 94
Drake London: 92
Damiere Byrd: 92
Olamide Zaccheaus: 91
Cameron Batson: 91
Bryan Edwards: 90
KhaDarel Hodge: 90
Frank Darby: 90
Auden Tate: 86
Geronimo Allison: 85
Agility
Calvin Ridley: 94
Damiere Byrd: 92
Cameron Batson: 91
Drake London: 88
Bryan Edwards: 86
Olamide Zaccheaus: 86
KhaDarel Hodge: 85
Frank Darby: 83
Geronimo Allison: 82
Auden Tate: 78