Skip to main content

Madden 23 Ratings: Falcons WR Drake London Too Low?

The Falcons rookie was the first wide receiver drafted this year.

When Madden is released every year, rookies often start out with a low rating that might not exactly resemble their talents.

Last year, tight end Kyle Pitts had the highest rating of any rookie with an 81 overall. Now, he finds himself a few points higher after proving himself in his rookie season.

That's exactly what Atlanta Falcons rookie wide receiver Drake London will have to do after receiving a rating of 75, tied for 3rd-best on his own team.

That seems low for a player projected to be the top wideout in the offense, but London has the same amount of games played in the NFL as the majority of America ... zero.

While London's initial ratings are probably something he isn't pleased with, he'll have every opportunity to drive those numbers up in his rookie season.

Here's a look at the rest of the Falcons wide receiver rankings ...

Overall

Calvin Ridley: 86

Bryan Edwards: 77

Auden Tate: 75

Drake London: 75

Damiere Byrd: 74

Olamide Zaccheaus: 70

Cameron Batson: 69

Geronimo Allison: 69

KhaDarel Hodge: 69

Frank Darby: 64

Speed

Calvin Ridley: 93

Damiere Byrd: 93

Cameron Batson: 92

Bryan Edwards: 89

Olamide Zaccheaus: 89

Frank Darby: 88

Drake London: 88

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Eddie Goldman
Play

Eddie Goldman Gone: What's Next? Falcons Training Camp 3 to Watch - Interior D-Line

As the Atlanta Falcons head towards training camp, Falcon Report highlights three players on the interior defensive line to monitor in the preseason.

By Daniel Flick15 hours ago
15 hours ago
hi-res-36e10a3757a371abe2efd3d0a228dcc5_crop_north
Play

Falcons Shocker: New DT Tells Atlanta He’s Retiring

The Falcons thought they might have just found a viable long-term solution with the recently signed nose tackle Eddie Goldman.

By Mike Fisher16 hours ago
16 hours ago
Desmond Ridder
Play

Falcons BREAKING: Atlanta Signs Rookie QB Desmond Ridder - Details

At long last, the Atlanta Falcons have officially signed their third-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.

By Arnav Sharma18 hours ago
18 hours ago

KhaDarel Hodge: 87

Geronimo Allison: 86

Auden Tate: 85

Acceleration

Calvin Ridley: 94

Drake London: 92

Damiere Byrd: 92

Olamide Zaccheaus: 91

Cameron Batson: 91

Bryan Edwards: 90

KhaDarel Hodge: 90

Frank Darby: 90

Auden Tate: 86

Geronimo Allison: 85

Agility

Calvin Ridley: 94

Damiere Byrd: 92

Cameron Batson: 91

Drake London: 88

Bryan Edwards: 86

Olamide Zaccheaus: 86

KhaDarel Hodge: 85

Frank Darby: 83

Geronimo Allison: 82

Auden Tate: 78

Eddie Goldman
News

Eddie Goldman Gone: What's Next? Falcons Training Camp 3 to Watch - Interior D-Line

By Daniel Flick15 hours ago
hi-res-36e10a3757a371abe2efd3d0a228dcc5_crop_north
News

Falcons Shocker: New DT Tells Atlanta He’s Retiring

By Mike Fisher16 hours ago
Desmond Ridder
News

Falcons BREAKING: Atlanta Signs Rookie QB Desmond Ridder - Details

By Arnav Sharma18 hours ago
Tyler Allgeier
News

Which Falcons Rookie is 'Under the Radar'?

By Jeremy Brener19 hours ago
Deion Jones
News

Falcons LB Deion Jones Trade: When Is It Time to Move?

By Jeremy Brener19 hours ago
Vincent Taylor
News

Falcons DT Vincent Taylor Eyes 'Bounce Back' Season

By Jeremy Brener20 hours ago
Kyle Pitts in London vs. Jets
News

Madden 23 Ratings: Where's Falcons TE Kyle Pitts?

By Daniel FlickJul 18, 2022
Desmond Ridder
News

With Training Camp Looming, Why Hasn't Falcons QB Desmond Ridder Signed?

By Jeremy BrenerJul 18, 2022