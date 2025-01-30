Backup QB Options for Atlanta Falcons in 2025
While still on the current roster, it looks rather certain that the Atlanta Falcons and Kirk Cousins will part ways. The Falcons are hoping to stir up enough interest to get a trade that is compelling enough for Cousins to waive his no-trade clause.
Despite general manager Terry Fontenot claiming the Falcons are comfortable with Cousins returning as a backup, it's hard to see Cousins on the roster in 2025.
As a result, the search for a suitable backup for Michael Penix, Jr. has already begun in Flowery Branch. The team needs to find a backup that is simultaneously capable but not a long-term starter to be a threat to the newly-minted franchise quarterback.
If Penix goes down to injury, whether for a week or a couple of months. No one likes to talk about injuries, but in a violent game, you can expect someone along the way to fall to injury.
Jameis Winston
Now, all jokes aside, Winston crafted himself a decent second career as a backup that you can plug and play into an offense. Winston, from all indications and reports, doesn't cause trouble about not starting on a consistent basis.
In fact, his jovial nature belies the fact that he could be the best available backup on the market. Much like pineapple upside down cake, too much of him, doesn't end well. Winston will not complete an elite number of passes (61.2 career percentage), and throws interceptions.
Just making sure he doesn't play against the Atlanta could be worth a win. In 11 games, Winston has a career 109.3 passer rating against Atlanta - higher than the career passer rating of Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.
As a backup, Winston doesn't shy away from throwing the ball downfield. With a fluid motion and strong arm talent, the former Heisman winner can make every throw. His leadership, experience, and ability to help mentor a young quarterback would have been significantly cheaper than $90-million.
Trey Lance
While that seems like a weird selection, look deeper. First, Lance is a mobile passer with a strong arm and can make plays vertically. The Falcons should find a backup that presents a rather similar skillset to Penix.
Basically, the Falcons could bring him in under a decent deal and can develop a backup over time that could be a valuable trade piece. Andy Reid perfected that strategy and it landed a few Day 2 picks for the cost of very little investment.
On the field, Lance still possesses the talent that made him the third pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, taken by the 49ers one spot ahead of Kyle Pitts.
Weird fact? Still just 24-years old, Lance is exactly one day younger than Penix.
Overview
The Atlanta Falcons should be picky when it comes to signing a backup quarterback. They don't need the anticipated drop off in results to be significant to the point of multiple potential losses.
On the other hand, they don't need a Sam Darnold situation, where a veteran steps up and leads the team to a monster season, causing questions about their first-round pick. Either way, a sound backup can keep the team rolling and withstand most injuries.