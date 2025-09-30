Bijan Robinson Has 'No Weaknesses', Only ‘Wow’ Moments for the Falcons
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – Raheem Morris smiled when asked if there was any dirt on Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson. The truth? The good is almost too good to believe.
Tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. teased that it would have to be his taste in music, but Morris said that even that is an elite quality that Robinson possesses. He said that Robinson came over to his house and introduced him to ‘smooth’ music, even flexing a deep catalog of old-school rap.
“Good luck with the dirt,” Morris joked. “He said he stopped eating junk food.”
The truth is, there is not a whole lot that Bijan Robinson cannot do: on the football field, or off it.
Through four weeks, Robinson has more rushing yards than Derrick Henry, Kyren Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs, Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley, and Christian McCaffrey – and more receiving yards than Davante Adams, Drake London, Nico Collins, Ja'Marr Chase, Garrett Wilson, and Tyreek Hill.
There is a certain game-breaking ability that only elite football players possess, and it is exactly why the Falcons selected him eighth overall in 2023.
Sunday was another example of what he is capable of on the field.
By the end of the game, Robinson had finished with 17 carries for 75 yards and that touchdown, and added catches on four of his five targets for a career-high 106 yards. He also forced six missed tackles across his 21 combined touches, giving him 24 missed tackles forced on the season.
He is the first Atlanta back to cross the 175-yard mark since 2017, and his 584 scrimmage yards are the most in the NFL and the second-most through four games in franchise history. His 270 receiving yards are the most by any running back through a team’s first four weeks since Alvin Kamara in 2020.
After his 181-yard day, the third-year running back has accounted for 100 or more yards from scrimmage in each of the Falcons’ first four games this season, but that stretches since entering the league. Since entering the league in 2023, he has crossed that mark 22 times, including each of his last 10 games.
That is comfortably more than anyone else in the NFL.
“Just find more ways to get him the football,” head coach Raheem Morris said. “He's an unbelievable football player. I keep saying it, but he keeps going out and proving it. I'm glad he's on our team.”
Earlier this season, his head coach called him the best player in the NFL, and he might have a point. Robinson can obviously run and catch, but he can also block and do everything in between. Even Washington’s coaches told color commentator J.J. Watt that Robinson has ‘no weaknesses.’
The Falcons head coach compared his impact to that of Julio Jones and Cooper Kupp, saying only a few players can match his ability for the “wow moments.”
“His ability to cut, his ability to make you miss, his ability to go vertical fast,” Morris said. “[It’s] his ability to do all those special things, those are for sure ‘wow’ moments every time you get to turn the tape on or you’re live, watching.”
But the contributions he makes to this team go beyond football. His teammates love him, both for his football and for what he means to this locker room. His relentless positivity resonates.
Left guard Matthew Bergeron put it simply: “He's a great person to be around, a great teammate to be around, always happy, always positive. We were down 30 to zero, and he was still positive on the sideline. I don't think it's too good to be true. I think it's just who Bijan is. You know, positive, good teammate, and incredible football player.”
Off the field, he is meaningful to this Falcons’ locker room, but Robinson has quickly made a name for himself across the league. Whether it is being on the sidelines of the UEFA Champions League final, finding himself on ads and billboards, or even pursuing an acting career, the superstar has quickly become a face for this league.
“He should be [the face of the NFL],” Morris said. “If our team can go out and do what they’re capable of doing, he will be.”