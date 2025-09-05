Bold Predictions for Falcons' 2025 Season
The 2025 NFL season kicked off Thursday, and the Atlanta Falcons’ first game is Sunday. With the season right around the corner, here are some bold predictions for how the Falcons perform this season.
Drake London Leads the NFC in Touchdowns
Drake London had a breakout season in 2024. He reeled in 100 receptions for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns, putting himself in the top 10 in receptions and touchdowns (tied ninth in each statistic) and fourth in yards across the league. London finished fifth in the NFC in touchdowns last season, despite starting quarterback Kirk Cousins having a five-week span in which he threw just one touchdown to nine interceptions.
Now, London has Michael Penix Jr. throwing him the ball.
In just three games with Penix Jr., London had the first two-touchdown game of his career, coming against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18, despite the duo having virtually no reps with one another until Penix was named the starter two weeks earlier. All throughout camp, London has been Penix’s favorite target, especially in the endzone.
Penix was asked earlier this offseason if London was underappreciated in the eyes of the national media.
“He won’t after this year,” Penix deadpanned.
The players in the NFC with more touchdown receptions than London last season were Terry McLaurin (14), Amon-Ra St. Brown (13), Mike Evans (11) and Justin Jefferson (10). It'll be a tough task for London to pass those four. Regardless, he will firmly be amongst the top receivers in the NFC when it comes to touchdowns.
Leonard Floyd Leads Atlanta in Sacks, Records Falcons' First Double-Digit Sack Season 2016
The Atlanta Falcons drafted two first-round pass rushers during the 2025 NFL Draft in Georgia’s Jalon Walker and Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr. However, despite being a first-round pick, I predict another former Bulldog to lead the Falcons in sacks: Leonard Floyd.
This is not to say that Walker and Pearce will not be good. There is a high learning curve for edge rushers in the NFL. It is hard to transition, and the rookies will most likely struggle early on. Aidan Hutchinson, who is now one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, did not have 10 sacks in his rookie season. TJ Watt and Myles Garrett recorded just 7.0 sacks in their rookie years. Six to seven sacks is a fair expectation for the rookie pass rushers.
Floyd has had nine or more sacks in four of his last five seasons. He’s had 10 or more in two of the five, and had 8.5 or more in each of the last five seasons. Floyd has been great in camp for Atlanta.
On the first play in the Falcons’ first scrimmage of the offseason, he had immediate pressure on Kirk Cousins, which led to an interception that he returned for a touchdown. A few plays later, he sacked Michael Penix Jr.
Floyd has a very simple goal when it comes to the 2025 season.
“In general, as a defense, it’s our job to stop the opposing team’s offense. So, that’s the goal and that’s always going to be the goal," Floyd said.
The Falcons struggled to stop opposing offenses last season, especially when it came to getting quarterbacks on the ground. They signed Floyd to a one-year, $10 million, fully guaranteed contract to help fix this issue.
The Falcons Start the Season 3-0
The Falcons have not started a season with three-straight wins since 2017, which was the last time Atlanta made the playoffs. Atlanta begins the season against two of last year’s NFC playoff teams in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings with a divisional road game against the Carolina Panthers to follow.
While these will certainly not be easy games, the Falcons will be facing all three of these teams while their opponents are not at full health.
In Atlanta’s Week 1 divisional showdown against the Buccaneers, Tampa Bay will most likely be without left tackle Tristan Wirfs, receiver Chris Godwin, receiver Jalen McMillan and tight end Cade Otten. That is four potential offensive starters gone in the first game of offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard’s new scheme.
Defensively, Tampa Bay could be without defensive lineman Vita Vea, who has missed back-to-back practices.
The Falcons swept the Buccaneers last year and now face a weakened version of them in Week 1. Meanwhile, Atlanta should be healthy aside from the loss of Kaleb McGary, who is out for the season. Darnell Mooney is day-to-day, head coach Raheem Morris announced on Monday.
In Week 2, the Falcons face off against a good Vikings team on the road. However, the team will be down wide receiver Jordan Addison, who had 133 yards and three touchdowns last time the two teams faced off. Addison is serving a three-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy.
While the Vikings will still have superstar Justin Jefferson, the Falcons will not have to worry about defending against two electric wide receivers.
It will also be quarterback JJ McCarthy’s second-ever start, and it will come on primetime. Despite having only three more starts, Penix has already shown that he can go into a toxic environment on primetime and still play well. The Falcons could be able to pull this win out.
Week 3 will feature a divisional road matchup for the Falcons. The Panthers will most likely be down edge rusher Nic Scourton. Carolina, like Atlanta, struggled to get to the quarterback last season, finishing tied 30th in sacks. Now they will likely be without one of their best pass rushers.
Carolina beat Atlanta in an electric Week 18 game that went to overtime, in which Bijan Robinson and Drake London combined for four touchdowns. The Falcons will be looking for revenge after dropping a game it could have easily won.