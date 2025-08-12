Brandon Dorlus Feeling More Comfortable Entering Year 2 with Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons drafted Brandon Dorlus out of Oregon 109th overall in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. While the defensive tackle did not see the field much during his rookie season, he is slated to take on a much bigger role as he heads into his second year in the league.
Dorlus was asked if he felt any different heading into year two.
“I mean, different? No, not really. It’s just like I said, it’s just football again, but the comfortability I felt out there, I felt very comfortable with this scheme. I felt more, no, I could just put my thinking cap on and let my reactions take over,” Dorlus said. “You know that’s what I like to do, just react on the field and not just think too much and just go forward attack.”
Dorlus certainly looked comfortable on the field in Friday’s preseason action against the Detroit Lions. In Atlanta’s first preseason game, the defensive tackle registered one sack and two hurries in just 13 defensive snaps. He was given a 92.3 grade by Pro Football Focus and was their 10th highest graded pass rusher of all the preseason games last weekend.
“I just want to win; get sacks,” Dorlus had said two weeks ago when asked what his goals for the season were. He certainly showed that in Friday’s game.
Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich had high praise for Dorlus as well.
“Dorlus is a guy that you know, he came into this league as, as a guy I think across the league was, was regarded as this really cool inside pass rusher on pass downs,” Ulbrich said. “Because for a big man, he’s got movement, he understands how to rush, get on edges, he can win. That’s what we were all excited about…”
Dorlus was known for his pass-rushing chops as a big man on the defensive line as he was getting ready to enter the NFL. From 2021 to 2023, he led all defensive tackles in the NCAA in total pressures with 134.
Atlanta desperately needs pass rush help, after finishing last or second-to-last in the NFL in sacks in three of the last four seasons. Dorlus is expected to help contribute to the Falcons' pass rush this season, and his feeling comfortable in the new defensive scheme and his abilities are great things for Falcons fans to hear.