How Jeff Ulbrich Is Handling Uncertainty Around James Pearce

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons have maintained the same stance regarding the ever-evolving developments with their pass rusher, James Pearce Jr. The second-year defender agreed to a 12-month program to avoid court and possible jail time for his arrest stemming from domestic violence allegations.

“I’m aware of that report, but I really have no update,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday when asked about the recent update for Pearce. “[We are] in constant communication with all parties, but continuing to wait for more information to come out.”

Stefanski and the Falcons have maintained the same public stance throughout the process. Until the league hands down its decision, both the player and the franchise remain in a holding pattern. He will miss games due to his arrest, but when that happens and how many he ultimately misses remain unclear.

That looming uncertainty makes the job of defensive coordinator a bit more complicated this offseason as he prepares for his second year with the Falcons. Pearce led the team and all NFL rookies in sacks last season (10.5) and was the catalyst in what was a record-setting year for the Falcons’ pass rush. His on-field performance helped him finish third in the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year vote.

Having a player like that would clearly make things easier on a play caller. Should he be available this season, Pearce would remain the team’s featured pass rusher again this season. His emergence late last season allowed Atlanta to generate pressure with four-man rushes more consistently, giving Ulbrich increased flexibility on the back end of the defense.

But with the Falcons lingering in uncertain waters, Ulbrich must turn to other options. He was asked about how he would adapt to life without his star pass rusher on Wednesday:

“We'll see how this group progresses and comes together, and we'll see what we're capable of doing,” the defensive coordinator said. “When your rush is humming with four, we'd all like to lean on that and play coverage. Especially towards the end of the year, James got going, and he really started to get a feel for it. We'll see if we’ve got a guy here that can replace that role, which I'm excited about.”

Fellow second-year defender, Jalon Walker, is looking to take the year-two leap this season, but the Falcons also acquired Samson Ebukam and Azeez Ojulari in free agency . Combined, that trio of players will need to elevate the pass rush in Pearce’s absence, and even when he does return.

Ulbrich stressed the collective, just as he did last year with the rookie wreaking havoc on opposing offenses.

While normally not due to off-field arrests, players missing time is an unfortunate reality in this sport. Players get hurt or suspended every week, and coaching staffs need to adjust. Ulbrich is approaching this situation no differently than he would in any other.

“There are so many things that are always in play at this level, so it's just [about] the guys that are here today, the guys that we're gonna ride with, and develop and feature in the right ways,” he finished. “We're just going to coach the guys that we have as best we can, featuring the best we can, and we'll go from there.”

Sign up for our free Atlanta Falcons newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!