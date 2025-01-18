Can New Defensive Coordinator Fix Atlanta Falcons?
It’s hard to be an Atlanta Falcons fan and not be frustrated. The firing of Jimmy Lake prompts the Falcons to search for a defensive coordinator for the fourth time in five years. What talent will the new hire potentially be working with? Defense personnel evaluations for 2025 show a mix of talent, while general manager Terry Fontenot admitted after the season that he hadn't done a good enough job.
The Falcons will have a new defensive coordinator in 2025, but can we expect an immediate turnaround with the pieces in place?
A.J. Terrell signed a contract extension before the season that paid him as an elite starting cornerback in the NFL. His $20.3-million average salary makes him the fourth-highest paid corner in the league. In 2024, he played like it.
A 2021 Pro Bowler, Terrell, lands an alternate spot this season.
Jessie Bates's four-year, $64 million free agency deal is a highlight of this management's regime. With two years remaining and Bates having performed at a Pro Bowl or Pro Bowl level over the past two seasons, the focus is on finding the right partner. Bates has had a relatively cap-friendly deal his first-two seasons, but his cap number balloons from $10 million to $22 million in 2025.
Don't be surprised to see that contract reworked in the offseason to free up some space.
Troy Andersen’s consistent injury history leaves Pro Bowl alternate Kaden Elliss without much relief. Although the Falcons have maximized the athletically limited Nate Landman and identified a role for JD Bertrand as a designated pass rusher, addressing the linebacker position remains a top need.
That the Falcons need a pass rush is no secret. It's been a phrase that seems to echo every year, serving as a constant reminder of the team's struggles.
Veteran Matthew Judon required a third-round pick. Can his late-season performance, in which he recorded four sacks in the last six games, be enough to secure an invitation back for the 2025 season?
Lorenzo Carter is also a free agent, but he is a role player at best what the Falcons will be looking to upgrade.
How will Bralen Trice bounce back from a preseason injury, given that the Falcons had anticipated him to at least contribute to the rotation as a rookie.
Does Arnold Ebiketie keep up his ravenous end-of-season performance of five sacks in six games?
The Falcons have big questions at edge rusher, and again, they should be scouting the college ranks and veteran free agents vigorously.
Shift inside and ask the most challenging question coming to Fontenot: does he act fiscally responsible and cut Grady Jarrett?
A team leader for a decade, Jarrett’s in a situation where the Falcons can easily cut him on paper. He will have only a $4 million dead money number compared to extending the nearly 32-year-old at a hefty price. They can save up to $16 million depending on how they proceed.
Is his on-field performance still enough to justify reworking his contract signing him despite turning 32 in April? Will Eddie Goldman retire for a third time after performing admirably in transitioning from a 4-3 to a base 3-4 defense under Raheem Morris? With a banged-up TaQuon Graham heading to free agency, Ruke Orhorhoro must take the next step after his developmental rookie season.
The easiest question to answer may involved David Onyemata. The Falcons save roughly $8 million if they move on from him. He had a poor 2024 and doesn't have the emotional capital of a Grady Jarrett.
Assume that underperforming starting nickel Dee Alford is and former second-round pick Richie Grant are allowed to walk in free agency.
Is veteran strong safety Justin Simmons coming back? Simmons made $8 million in 2024. The money would have to be less with his aging to return in 2025. With DeMarcco Hellams returning, the Falcons might manage at safety for another year while addressing more pressing needs such as linebacker, pass rusher, and nickel.
Clark Phillips III frankly graded on tape better than any corner not named Terrell in 2024, serving as the primary rotational backup to Mike Hughes. However, he wasn't necessarily good, highlighting the need to add several bodies to the defensive back room. Hughes is another upcoming free agent this off-season, it’ll be interesting to see if Hughes walks with Grant.
Aggressive changes have to be made by Terry Fontenot, but the pieces are still in place to improve over a woefully-overmatched Jimmy Lake in 2025, no matter who the Falcons hire as their next defensive coordinator.