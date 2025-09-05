Mooney, Penix Confident in Chemistry Heading into Falcons Season
As the Atlanta Falcons’ regular season approaches, certain questions remain to be answered. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney has been out since the beginning of training camp, leaving his status and chemistry with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. up in the air.
Despite missing over a month of practices, wide receiver Darnell Mooney and starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr are not worried about building their connection ahead of the upcoming season.
“Obviously, I feel like we [Penix and Mooney] had a really good offseason, you know, so it’s not, I don’t feel like it’ll be a setback or anything like that, you know, him being out for these past couple weeks,” Penix said on Wednesday.
“Any opportunity I can get some throws with him, you know, that’s the biggest thing. You know, I see him, we got a special teams period. If I’m not doing anything, I call him over, you know, get some throws with him, you know, just so we can continue to stay on point.”
Mooney said that even though he was out, the two found ways to build chemistry.
“Yeah, connection feels good,” Mooney said. “We had a lot of work this offseason. And we communicate a lot too. So, talk, and yeah, I feel like everything’s, you know, smooth.”
Wide receiver Drake London told the media earlier in the offseason that Penix had gathered the offense at times during the summer to “throw the ball around”. Mooney revealed more about a time the offense went to California during the offseason, and how he’s had plenty of opportunities for reps with Penix outside of camp.
“Yeah, that was another time we went [to California],” Mooney said. “So, great time there. Got to talk a little more about some things that we like to do and some routes we want to do in the upcoming season. So, we got some reps in, don’t feel too uncomfortable with that or anything like that.”
Mooney had a career resurgence in Atlanta last season. The receiver posted 992 and five touchdowns, more yards and touchdowns than his previous two seasons combined. In two games with Penix last season, he had 11 catches for 119 yards.
With Penix’s ability and willingness to throw the deep ball, Mooney will be a key component of this offense in 2025 with his game-changing speed. Fans will be glad to hear that the duo had reps this offseason outside of training camp, and since the receiver has returned to practice, Penix is putting in as much work with Mooney as he can.
An active Mooney on Sunday would be huge in a big game against a division rival.
The 27-year-old returned to practice just last week, but head coach Raheem Morris said he remains “day-to-day,” while the receiver added Thursday that he’s considered a game-time decision.
The Falcons open the season at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.