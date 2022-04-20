Deebo Samuel Requests Trade: Could Falcons Make Blockbuster?
In one of the wildest offseasons in NFL history, we've seen two of the league's top wide receivers find new teams. And now, we could see another one find a new home.
According to sources, Deebo Samuel has requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers.
For a team like the Atlanta Falcons who need a wide receiver arguably more than any other position and hold a high draft pick, it seems like a match made in heaven.
However, money is a massive issue here for the Falcons.
Part of Samuel's reasoning for requesting a trade is his contract situation. Samuel's contract is set to expire at season's end and he'll look to become one of the richest receivers in the league either this offseason or next.
The Falcons are taking the largest dead cap hit in NFL history after trading Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts earlier this offseason and are not in position to be shelling out a ton of money at the moment.
Given the patterns general manager Terry Fontenot has shown this offseason when signing free agents, he's currently interested in handing out low-risk, low-value contracts to players like linebacker Rashaan Evans and running back Damien Williams. Evans and Williams will have impact without burning the wallet too much.
For a team that's heading for a rebuild, a trade for someone like Samuel doesn't make too much sense. But a trade of a top 10 receiver in the game will perpetuate drama throughout the entire league.