Division Rival Confirmed to Be Without Key Stars Against Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons open up the 2025 season with a Week 1 matchup against division rival, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Falcons host a weakened Buccaneers team on Sunday in their home opener.
While there was speculation that a couple of Tampa Bay’s starters would miss the Buccaneers’ first game of the season, it was officially confirmed on Friday.
NFL Insider Ari Meirov shared via X that four Buccaneers would be ruled out ahead of Sunday’s game.
He reported that the following players have been ruled out: left tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee), wide receiver Chris Godwin (ankle), cornerback Benjamin Morrison (quad) and safety Christian Izien (oblique) for Sunday's game vs. the Atlanta Falcons.
Being without Wirfs and Godwin is a major loss for the Buccaneers, but neither update was unexpected.
Wirfs underwent knee surgery in July and was immediately expected to miss the start of the season. Godwin has been recovering from a fractured ankle that he suffered last season and was not expected to play out of the gate either.
With Godwin out, the Buccanners will likely turn to rookie Emeka Egbuka, who they drafted 19th overall this year out of Ohio State.
Morrison was a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. The cornerback out of Notre Dame had nine interceptions in his three-year collegiate career.
Izien started in 10 games for Tampa Bay last season. He recorded 75 tackles (48 solo, 27 assisted), an interception and broke up three passes.
Other names to watch who may be out for the Buccaneers include free agent signing Haason Reddick and star nose tackle Vita Vea.
Vea was seen at practice on Friday after missing a couple of days. Reddick was absent from practice on Wednesday due to a personal reason; however, he was a full participant on Thursday.
On the Falcons' side, Atlanta will be without right tackle Kaleb McGary, who is out for the entire season with a lower leg injury. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who missed most of camp with a shoulder injury on the first day, is considered a game-time decision.
Atlanta opens the 2025 season at home against division foe Tampa Bay. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. EDT with television coverage on Fox.