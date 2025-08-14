Drake London is That Guy Setting a New Standard for Atlanta Falcons
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – Wednesday’s Atlanta Falcons joint practice with the Tennessee Titans was intense, but one Falcons receiver stood out, not for the most catches, but for the ferocity he brought to every play.
Drake London does not just run routes; he sets a standard the rest of the offense can only follow.
With Darnell Mooney not available during camp, a lot of focus has shifted down the roster to see who could replace the team’s second receiver in the depth chart.
In the shuffle, the group’s leader has almost, somehow, flown below the radar.
London finished his third season in the NFL with career-highs in receptions (100), yards (1,271), and touchdowns (nine). During camp, he has routinely been seen making terrific catches and defensive backs look silly.
The connection he has with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is abundantly clear, and that has only continued to grow through the summer. However, London is so much more than just a player who catches the football.
“I don't think he gets enough love for what he actually does,” fellow receiver Ray-Ray McCloud said. “He'll go out and catch 10 balls, but he'll be a pulling guard in that same game, and won't care.”
Wide receivers often carry a reputation for lackadaisical, even disinterested effort when they are not getting the ball thrown their way. For London, that could not be further from reality. The 24-year-old sees blocking as an opportunity, not an obligation. Whether he is setting the edge for Bijan Robinson or high-pointing a ball coming out of his break, his intensity sets a tone.
“When you look at what Drake means to this offense, both in the run and pass game, it really should be appreciated by all,” wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard said. “What he does on the perimeter to help our runners, there are not many guys in this league that can do that.”
London, as evidenced by his involvement in Wednesday’s scrap with the Titans, is not afraid to mix it up with anyone. He has repeatedly shown that he will do whatever it takes to help his team, and his teammates have noticed that about him.
Off the field, his teammates know him as “Jersey Drake” for his relaxed, easygoing demeanor. On Sundays, he flips a switch, and his teammates say he turns into something else entirely.
“There’s an alter ego that you have to have if you want to be great in this game,” safety Jessie Bates said. “I think Drake is the true definition of [that].”
The wide receiver goes to a different place on the field. Some of his coaches have said he “blacks out” when he is on the field. London himself hesitates when he is asked to describe where he goes.
“When I’m on the field, that’s when the competitiveness comes out and when I can go ‘dark,’” London said. “I don’t even like saying it.”
To running back Bijan Robinson, the difference is almost jarring.
“Drake's a different breed,” Robinson said. “I just don't understand how he's super nice outside of the field, and then on the field, yeah, he's like a monster.
“He’s gonna try to kill you.”
For now, the Falcons’ receiver competition will continue to dominate camp headlines, but London isn’t part of that conversation. Instead, he’s the one defining it.
When the season kicks off, the smiles and laid-back “Jersey Drake” will fade, replaced by the player who blocks like a lineman, attacks the ball like it’s his, and treats every defender like they are in the way. London will make it clear: the leader in this wideout room isn’t competing for a spot. He’s setting the standard.