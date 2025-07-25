Falcons Bijan Robinson Cracks NFL Top 100 for First Time
One day after making waves at training camp, Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson makes his NFL top 100 debut, coming in as the 62nd best player in the league.
Robinson had a stellar sophomore season, recording 1,866 total yards (1,456 rushing, 410 receiving) alongside 15 total touchdowns (14 rushing, 1 receiving). He was fourth in the NFL in yards from scrimmage and tied for third in the NFL in touchdowns last season. He was rewarded with his first Pro Bowl bid.
Players around the league had a lot to say about the Falcons’ star running back.
“Bijan, he’s definitely one of those rare breeds. He’s tough to deal with,” Former Saints safety Tyran Mathieu said.
Mathieu was asked about which players were tough to game plan for. Robinson, of course, was mentioned. In Week 10, Robinson put Mathieu on the ground for a 37-yard score, one of the longest runs of his career thus far.
“The best definition I can give Bijan is he’s [Allen Iverson] with the ball in his hands,” Jonnu Smith said. Smith was a teammate of Robinson in Atlanta last season.
The NBA legend was known for his incredible ball-handling prowess and ability to weave through defenders.
“The way he’s able to manipulate cuts, it doesn’t look like that’s things that the human body can do,” Smith added.
Smith detailed Robinson’s touchdown catch against the Texans during his rookie season, where he was catching the ball and running it in for a touchdown at the same time, to highlight his incredible skill.
Saquon Barkley, who just rushed for over 2,000 yards, helped his team win the Super Bowl, and got rewarded by being put on the Madden cover, thinks that Bijan Robinson is next up.
“I think Bijan’s the next great one. Bijan’s definitely the next great one,” Barkley said.
Robinson’s 2024 teammates chimed in as well.
“Bijan with the ball is pure poetry,” Matthew Judon said. “He got everything to be a great back in this league for years to come. Scary that it was only his second year.”
“Bijan’s the best. I mean, I don’t think there’s a better human being, better teammate,” Chris Lindstrom said.