Falcons Defense Impressing Former Atlanta CB, Now NFL Analyst
Two weeks into the 2025 NFL season, the Atlanta Falcons’ defense has shown significant improvements compared to the unit that finished second-to-last in sacks a season ago.
So far, the Falcons are second in the league in total yards allowed per game (229.0), second in passing yards given up per game (139.5), ninth in rushing yards given up per game (89.5), second in points given up per game (14.5) and most importantly, fifth in total sacks (7.0).
These are all major improvements from last season; however, the biggest difference is the aforementioned increase in sacks. Last season, they had 31. This year, they already have seven, putting them on pace for 59.5.
Former NFL player turned ESPN analyst, Domonique Foxworth, has been impressed with Atlanta’s defense thus far.
“I did not anticipate this defense being as good as it has in the first two weeks,” Foxworth shared on a podcast with sports journalist Mina Kimes.
After finishing bottom two in the NFL in sacks in three of the last four seasons, general manager Terry Fontenot went all in on fixing the pass rush. The Falcons signed veteran edge rusher Leonard Floyd to a one-year, $10 million deal that is fully guaranteed. Floyd has four pressures, two hurries and one sack in two games.
Atlanta did not stop there, with Fontenot double-dipping at pass rusher in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Falcons drafted linebacker Jalon Walker 15th overall, then traded back into the first to select edge rusher James Pearce Jr. 26th overall.
Both players recorded their first career sacks in Atlanta’s Week 2 22-6 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, although Pearce’s sack was considered a half sack with Brandon Dorlus helping the rookie put J.J. McCarthy on the ground.
“And like all the rookies that they have, that are playing incredibly well. Pearce, Walker, like their impact on the game is noticeable,” Foxworth said.
While improving the pass rush was the emphasis of the offseason, the Falcons also added other defensive pieces that have contributed significantly. Atlanta signed linebacker Divine Deablo to a two-year, $14 million contract with $7.6 million guaranteed and a $6 million signing bonus.
Deablo was Atlanta’s highest graded player per Pro Football Focus (PFF) in their Week 2 victory. He currently has an 87.1 PFF grade, the ninth-highest graded linebacker out of 111 total.
Terry Fontenot also added two other impactful rookies via the NFL Draft: safety Xavier Watts (96th overall) and defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (118th overall).
In two games, Bowman has amassed 10 total tackles (four solo, six assisted), two passes defended, 0.5 sacks, a quarterback hit and an interception. Watts has eight tackles (seven solo, one assisted), three passes defended and an interception.
While the Falcons had plenty of new additions, second-year players in Brandon Dorlus and Ruke Orhorhoro have also contributed to the defensive success.
Dorlus has 1.5 sacks in two games, along with a tackle for a loss and two quarterback hits. Orhororo has 0.5 sacks, but most impressive has been his win rate. The second-year defender is ninth in the league in interior defensive lineman pass rush win rate (12.0%).
It’s only been two weeks; however, the early returns on Atlanta’s investment in the defense are favorable. The key will be maintaining it over the course of the season.