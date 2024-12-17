Falcons Path Past Buccaneers and NFC South Title
The NFC South's first-place Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6) and second-place Atlanta Falcons (7-7) have three remaining games in the 2024 regular season. Can the Falcons pull off the division win for the first time since 2016 despite their midseason collapse?
Outside of the cliche “one game at a time,” the Falcons do not control their destiny. Luck will have to be on their side this time (isn’t it typically?). After smacking the Los Angeles Chargers in what appeared to be Tampa's likeliest remaining chance at a loss, all that remains is the Dallas Cowboys (6-8) on the road, Carolina Panthers (3-11), and New Orleans Saints (5-9).
The Falcons most likely have to run the table with their remaining schedule of the New York Giants (2-12), Washington Commanders (9-5) on the road, and Carolina Panthers (3-11). One “slip up” by Tampa in this scenario, and Atlanta gets the tiebreak, having swept Tampa this season 2-0.
Check that quick math: the Bucs and Falcons' remaining opponents' records are both 14-28. Better to be the team with the lead against these schedules.
What changes down the stretch? The pass rush has drastically changed, with the Falcons' defense being the only in the NFL with an active streak of at least four sacks in three consecutive games.
The last time the Falcons had three consecutive games with at least four sacks was Weeks 15-17 of the 2004 season. Defensive Coordinator Jimmy Lake has vaulted this defense from 10 sacks in the first 11 games to 13 sacks in the last 4 games.
As long as the Falcons are in the hunt, we can claw, crawl, whine, and plea for Michael Penix Jr., but Head Coach Raheem Morris has insisted that Cousins’s performance is acceptable to this point.
It’s not, but neither is wiping egg off your face while simultaneously sweeping $100 million under a smelly rug.
It’s “Just Win, baby” at Flowery Branch it seems.
So, it’s time to win. They did that in Las Vegas, but they’ll need to play a lot better and get some help from either the Cowboys or division rivals to win the division.