Falcons 'Violent, Big' DL Impressing Raheem Morris, Coaches with Strong Summer
Before suffering a season-ending torn MCL in 2022, Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham was in the midst of a breakout second campaign.
Graham, a fifth-round pick out of Texas in 2021, had become a consistent pressure player on Atlanta's defensive line, and his steady growth allowed minds to ponder the heights of his ceiling.
Across 11 games and nine starts, Graham had eight quarterback hits to his name. His one tackle for loss and no sacks did little to represent the problems he'd caused for opposing offensive lines.
Graham's step forward in 2022 created optimism for 2023 -- but the Killeen, Texas, native was hindered by the injury that cost him the final six games of the year prior. It took until the midpoint of last season for Graham to feel back up to strength.
As such, the 25-year-old Graham trudged through a difficult campaign. He saw action in 15 games and made a pair of starts but registered only one sack -- the first of his career -- and one tackle for loss with just two quarterback hits. He was a healthy scratch twice due to inadequate practice habits, Falcons assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray alluded to last October.
Now, Graham is at a crossroads. He's entering the final year of his rookie contract and playing under new head coach Raheem Morris, defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake and defensive line coach Jay Rodgers.
Uncertain exists -- but Graham knows this: He felt great physically during training camp and will enter the season fully confident in his 6-foot-4, 307-pound frame holding strong.
"Camp is the roughest part on our bodies and I think I've been handling it pretty well in how I feel and how I attack every day," Graham said. "So, I think I'm in a pretty good spot personally with my health."
With the fitness box checked, Graham is working toward proving he's still the same disruptive piece he was becoming two years ago. This summer, Graham has played extensively with the first-team defense, serving as one of many rotational pieces on a deep defensive line.
Given a chance to prove himself with the starters, Graham feels he performed at a level much closer to the standard he once set.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify |Apple Pods | iHeart
"I think I've been having a pretty good training camp," Graham said. "There's always room for improvement, always things I want to fix. Hindsight can be 20/20 at times, and I'm just working on improving, but I feel like I've been having a solid camp."
Graham said he hasn't focused much on the order of the rotations; there have been lots of different groups, so he has little idea where, exactly, he stands inside the room. He added he likely won't know until this week's practices in the lead-up to Sunday's season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Falcons' defensive line is led by Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata. Graham appears likely to factor into the next group, which includes Eddie Goldman, Kentavius Street, Zach Harrison and rookies Ruke Orhorhoro and Brandon Dorlus.
Even with heightened competition, Graham said he thinks it's a positive the Falcons expensed a second-round pick on Orhorhoro and fourth-round choice on Dorlus.
"The more depth in the room, the better," Graham said. "Personally for me, I'm just focused on myself and how I can contribute to the team and how I can improve my performance."
Lake, similarly, likes the defensive line room being crowded. He also likes the way Graham has produced from the Falcons' interior this summer.
"He's one of those big bodies up front," Lake said. "He's tough, he's physical. He's also made his share of plays in practice. He knows the defense. Still room for improvement leverage-wise, some pass rush, but he's right where he needs to be and just continuing to improve.
"I feel like TQ is just gaining confidence by the day."
Graham emphasized strength and conditioning this summer and feels he made progress in both. On the field, he's trying to first stop the run before converting his attack into a pass-rushing rep when needed.
The former University of Texas standout said he's enjoyed learning from Rodgers this summer and believes the decade-long NFL defensive line coach has been a "pretty solid addition" to the room.
Relationships and cohesiveness have been established. According to Morris, so has Graham's return to form.
"I've seen a violent, big human that's absolutely learning how to practice versus his teammates," Morris said. "And some of the stuff you like, some of the stuff you got to say, ‘whoa’, but he is strong. He's got great length. He's throwing his hands. He's being physical. He's doing things the right way.
"I've really been impressed."
Now, Graham gets another chance to turn promise into production -- with his first opportunity coming against the Steelers at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.